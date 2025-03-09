Home News Trump nixes $400M in Columbia University grants over anti-Israel encampments

The Trump administration has canceled $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University, stating that persistent anti-Israel encampments and harassment of Jewish students on campus have gone unaddressed.

The Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Education and the General Services Administration announced this action as part of a larger federal review.

In a joint statement, these agencies said the reason for cutting the funds was “inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.” They noted ongoing investigations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and warned that additional cancellations could follow if Columbia does not meet federal antidiscrimination requirements.

Officials said the withdrawal targets a portion of the more than $5 billion in grants committed to the university.

Government representatives pointed to complaints of hostility toward Jewish students since October, when protests erupted on campus after Hamas attacks in Israel.

The Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, coordinating across federal departments, informed Columbia on Monday that it would examine the school’s federal support. The agencies reported no satisfactory response from the university.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said: “Since October 7, Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and anti-Semitic harassment on their campuses – only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them.”

She said schools must comply with federal antidiscrimination laws to receive taxpayer funds.

Leo Terrell, who leads the Justice Department’s antisemitism task force, called the funding cancellation a firm signal to institutions seen as neglecting students’ security.

Officials linked these developments to anti-Israel protests at Columbia, with encampments drawing demonstrators and counter-protesters. Some activists reportedly demanded an end to United States support for Israel, citing civilian casualties in Gaza.

Counter-protests alleged antisemitic content, while others claimed Islamophobia among those defending Israel. In one incident, protesters allegedly invaded a campus building, prompting lawmakers to call on the university to act.

President Trump had threatened to cut federal support for colleges that “allow illegal protests” and fail to protect students.

GSA officials said they will assist the Department of Education and Department of Health and Human Services in issuing stop-work orders, blocking Columbia’s access to the affected funds. The orders will remain in place unless the government determines the university has taken adequate steps to comply with federal requirements.

Reuters noted it was unclear which specific grants were included.

Columbia acknowledged receipt of federal notices and pledged to cooperate with the government’s inquiry, according to the newswire. It previously said it was “fully committed to combatting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination,” adding that it aims to keep all students safe.

Critics contend the university has not taken decisive steps, citing encampments that allegedly disrupted normal campus activities.