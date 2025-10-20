Home News Trump's IVF plan raises concerns about 'commodification of children,' discarding of human lives

President Donald Trump rolled out a plan to expand access to in vitro fertilization and lower the cost of fertility drugs, sparking criticism from pro-life advocates concerned about the "commodification of children" and unborn lives lost in the process.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump announced that the pharmaceutical company EMD Serono has agreed to offer discounts on fertility drugs, making them available at a lower cost through the government website TrumpRx.

One of the most commonly used drugs in fertility treatments, GONAL-F, will be available to women through the TrumpRx website “at a discount equal to 796% of the deal price,” according to a statement from the White House.

The announcement contends that the administration’s plan will bring “American drug prices in line with the lowest prices paid by other developed nations.”

“In the Trump administration, we are going to make it easier for all couples to have babies, raise children, and start the families they have always dreamed about,” Trump said.

Lila Rose, president and founder of the pro-life group Live Action, called on Trump and his administration to reverse its plans to expand access to IVF.

“Trump encourages employers to add insurance coverage for IVF — enabling the commodification of children,” Rose stated in a Thursday X post.

“Babies won’t be healthier. IVF kids face higher risks of lifelong health issues, [and] the process itself discards countless embryos — real human lives — deemed ‘unfit’.”

Trump also announced a new “benefit option” allowing employers to offer fertility coverage directly to employees. However, insurers won't be required to cover IVF.

“Americans will be able to opt into specialized coverage just as they get vision and dental insurance; they will get fertility insurance for the first time,” Trump promised.

Providing coverage for fertility care, Trump said, will reduce the number of people who resort to IVF, claiming that this will help couples identify and address fertility problems earlier. The result, he contends, will be “healthier pregnancies, healthier babies and many more beautiful American children.”

The U.S. Department of Labor, as well as the Departments of Health and Human Services and Treasury, announced in a joint statement their plans to propose new rules “aimed at providing additional ways that certain fertility benefits may be offered as a limited excepted benefit.”

“To provide additional flexibility for employers and insurers, the Labor Department, along with HHS and Treasury, are issuing additional guidance to employers who want to expand fertility benefits,” they stated. “We will keep fighting to make the American Dream achievable again and ensure American families are always put first.”

Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action President Kristan Hawkins stated in a Thursday social media post that “Women and babies deserve better than IVF.”

“The IVF Industry kills more preborn babies than the abortion industry, doesn't cure infertility, and practices eugenics,” Hawkins contends. “The pro-life movement values every child conceived in IVF, which is why we are against this predatory industry.”

Instead of promoting IVF as a solution to couples struggling with infertility, Hawkins highlighted “more ethical and affordable options,” such as Natural Procreative Technology.

NaPro Technology typically involves monitoring women’s menstrual and fertility cycles to help them understand their symptoms and determine the appropriate medical and surgical treatments.

“Two things can be true at the same time: 1. The pro-life movement values and cares about babies conceived in IVF and couples struggling with infertility,” Hawkins asserted. “2. The pro-life movement is unapologetically against the IVF industry.”