Home News Trump, Macron meet with Zelensky as world leaders gather in Paris for Notre Dame opening

US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Saturday as world leaders gathered to celebrate the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. The meeting was part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to address global security concerns while marking the restoration of the iconic landmark five years after a devastating fire.

The trilateral meeting, proposed by Macron and hastily arranged, occurred at the Élysée Palace shortly before the Notre Dame ceremony, France 24 reported .

Zelensky described the discussion as “good and productive,” noting that the three leaders agreed to continue working toward peace.

“President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him,” Zelensky wrote on X. Macron also released a public statement on the social media platform, calling for continued joint efforts to achieve peace and security.

The meeting came as European leaders sought assurances from Trump regarding his commitment to continue supporting Ukraine against Russia, according to The Associated Press.

Trump’s victory in the recent U.S. presidential election has raised concerns in Kyiv about the potential shift in American foreign policy, especially regarding military aid. During his campaign, Trump pledged to end the war swiftly, though he has not shared how he intends to achieve this goal.

Ahead of the trilateral talks, Macron hosted a bilateral meeting with Trump at the Élysée Palace, where the two leaders reportedly exchanged warm gestures.

Trump praised their relationship, saying, “We had a great relationship as everyone knows. We accomplished a lot.” Macron responded by saying it was an honor to host Trump for the cathedral’s reopening. “You were president at that time, and I remember the solidarity and the immediate reaction,” Macron said, referring to the fire that started on April 15, 2019.

During the meeting with Zelensky, concerns over the war in Ukraine took center stage. Macron, who had long planned to meet with Zelensky separately, extended the discussion to include Trump upon his arrival.

According to the French presidential office, the trilateral discussion lasted about 35 minutes, with all three leaders speaking in English. While Macron’s office called the meeting a constructive dialogue, questions remain about the terms Trump might propose for ending the conflict.

In an effort to build trust with Trump’s incoming administration, Zelensky’s aide Andriy Yermak recently met with key members of Trump’s team in the U.S. A senior Ukrainian official described these preliminary talks as productive but declined to provide details.

A red carpet and a full guard of honor greeted Trump at the Élysée Palace, with Macron projecting an image of close ties. Trump described the event as a “great honor,” adding, “It seems like the world is going a little crazy right now, and we’ll be talking about that.”

Security in Paris was heightened for the Notre Dame reopening, with over 20 French government security agents reportedly collaborating with U.S. Secret Service to ensure Trump’s safety.

The cathedral underwent extensive restoration after the fire that nearly destroyed its iconic spire.

The reopening ceremony drew numerous dignitaries, including Prince William, who met with Trump at the British ambassador's residence later in the day. The Prince of Wales described their interaction as “warm and friendly,” according to the BBC. During their meeting, Trump praised the prince as “a good man” and discussed global issues, including the special relationship between the US and the UK

First lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony on behalf of President Joe Biden, who declined the invitation citing a scheduling conflict.

The reconstruction of Notre Dame, completed at a cost of €800 million (roughly $845 million), restored the cathedral's 19th century spire and its intricate stained glass windows, reported The Telegraph.

Some 40,000 square meters of stone were cleaned and repaired. The structure now features an even more luminous interior than before. The restoration involved removing 150 years of accumulated dirt, revealing the blond stone walls and soaring ceilings in their intended brilliance.

The stained glass windows, including the iconic rose windows, have renewed their vibrant colors, making them appear gem-like under the restored lighting. The cathedral's great organ, which survived the fire but required extensive cleaning and reassembly of its 8,000 pipes, now sounds as powerful as ever.

New liturgical furnishings, such as a bronze baptistery and altar, complement the historic interior, blending modern artistry with medieval craftsmanship.