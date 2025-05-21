Home News Trump meets with Pope Leo XIV's brother at the White House: 'Major MAGA fan'

The brother of Pope Leo XIV met with President Donald Trump at the White House just hours after the president indicated that he would like to meet him.

Margo Martin, special assistant to the president and communications advisor, shared an image of Lou Prevost and his wife, Deborah, alongside Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office on X Tuesday.

Great meeting between President Trump, Vice President Vance, and @Pontifex's brother, Louis Prevost and his wife Deborah ???????? pic.twitter.com/LMkxnI8ict

May 20, 2025

During remarks on Capitol Hill earlier that day, Trump said he likes "the pope's brother," stating that one of Leo XIV's brothers "is a major MAGA fan," referring to the acronym for the president's campaign slogan of "Make America Great Again."

"I look forward to getting him to the White House," Trump added. "I want to shake his hand. I want to give him a big hug."

As it turns out, Trump did not have to wait very long at all to meet the pontiff's brother, with Martin posting the picture of the meeting with the Prevosts, Trump and Vance later that night. Additional details of the meeting have not been publicly disclosed.

Prevost, a Florida resident and U.S. Navy veteran, has received quite a bit of media attention since his brother, former Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected as the 267th Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church two weeks ago. Upon becoming the first American-born pope in history, Robert Prevost took the name Leo XIV.

During an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" last week, Lou Prevost pushed back against concerns that his brother would embrace a "woke ideology." He described the new pontiff as not "super political" and someone who is "not left" and "not right."

While he rejected the theory that his brother would be a "very liberal pope," Prevost acknowledged that he was "probably much more liberal than I am." The conversation between Prevost and Piers Morgan also touched upon Prevost's social media posts.

Morgan detailed how one social media post shared by Prevost showed a video of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., discussing tariffs in 1996. The post was accompanied by a caption reading, "These [expletive] liberals crying about tariffs is just unreal."

"Do they not know that there is a thing called video? Just listen to what this drunk [expletive] has to say in the mid-90s, long before her husband had Grindr dates," the caption added.

Reflecting on his decision to share the post, Prevost told Morgan, "I wouldn't have posted it if I didn't kind of believe it."

"I had no idea that what was coming ... this soon, and I can tell you since then, I've been very quiet, biting my tongue at some of the stuff that is out there on social media."

Prevost insisted that he did not want to "create waves" and make life difficult for his brother now that he is pope. He admitted that he was a "MAGA type," adding, "I don't want to create heat for him, he's going to have enough to handle as it is."

Morgan highlighted additional posts from Prevost, which included a picture of an asylum accompanied by the caption, "Where the woke lived before the 70s" and a request to "please pray for the 33% who approve of [former President Joe] Biden, that they be healed of their mental affliction."

"I've backed off a lot of media, and I don't see myself really getting too much involved in that, at least, and especially until I've had a chance to actually talk with my brother," Prevost added. "He's well aware of my position. He knows I'm probably not going to change, and I don't think I will, other than to … tone it down."