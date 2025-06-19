Home News Trump rakes in more than $1M for endorsing Lee Greenwood’s ‘God Bless the USA Bible’

President Donald Trump made $1.3 million last year for endorsing Lee Greenwood’s leather-bound God Bless the USA Bible, according to financial disclosures released by the White House.

The version of the Bible, which originally cost $59.99 when it came out last year, features the King James Version and contains the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance and the handwritten chorus to Greenwood's song "God Bless the USA," which featured at Trump's rallies.

Several other editions have since been released, priced at $99.99, and a limited number, fewer than 200, featuring Trump’s signature, are available for $1,000.

Some versions available have been endorsed by first lady Melania Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, both of which are $99.99.

Editions that have sold out include an Inauguration Day Edition Bible and a version commemorating “the day God intervened,” which is in reference to Trump’s narrow escape from assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

The Bibles are printed in China for approximately $3 each, according to The Associated Press. Royalties from Trump's Bible endorsement go to a licensing company called CIC Ventures, for which Trump serves as manager, president, secretary and treasurer.

Trump's endorsement of Greenwood's Bible drew mixed reactions from Christians, some of whom were concerned he inappropriately mixed politics and religion.

Andrew T. Walker, an ethics and public theology professor at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, wrote in an op-ed for WORLD last year that "fusing America's founding documents with the Word of God is a syncretistic expression of civil religion that goes farther than what those who love their country — and, more importantly, for those who love their Bibles — should ever allow."

"To put matters bluntly, a Bible like this should never have been made," Walker wrote. "That is not because I'm anti-Bible or anti-Constitution. Actually, I am very much in favor of both. They fuel both my heavenly citizenship and my earthly citizenship. But fusing the two in the name of religious-civic identity can quickly become a form of identity politics for the political right."

Dr. Richard Land, who serves as executive editor of The Christian Post and formerly led the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, also expressed concern last year that the God Bless the USA Bible was mistakenly equating the founding documents of the U.S. to Scripture.

"I believe it is not a good idea to bind Holy Scripture together with any other documents, including the Declaration, Constitution, etc.," wrote Land.

"It will only confuse people by either elevating our founding documents to a level of authority they do not deserve, or they will tempt people to view the Holy Scripture as less than fully sacred."

During the 2024 presidential campaign, former President Barack Obama mocked Trump for endorsing Greenwood’s Bible, saying during a rally at the University of Pittsburgh in October 2024 that Trump “got his name right there next to Matthew and Luke.”

During a video Trump released on Truth Social last year promoting the God Bless the USA Bible, he warned his supporters that Christians in the U.S. are "under siege."