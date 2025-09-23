Home News Trump rips UN for undermining West, pushing mass migration: 'Your countries are going to hell'

President Donald Trump tore into the United Nations during an address to its General Assembly on Tuesday, accusing the international body of being ineffective at securing peace while pushing uncontrolled migration that he said is destroying Western countries.

Trump began his nearly hour-long speech by noting his teleprompters had malfunctioned and later mentioned the escalator taking him to the assembly room had broken, which he implied were apt metaphors for the organization's fecklessness on a global scale.

"Unfortunately, many things in the United Nations are happening just like that, but on an even much bigger scale; much, much bigger. Sad to see whether the U.N. can manage to play a productive role," he said.

"What is the purpose of the United Nations?" Trump also asked. "It’s not even coming close to living up to [its] potential."

Trump suggested that extinguishing conflicts around the world has effectively fallen to him amid the U.N.'s ineffectual leadership, though he extended an invitation to any nation that desires to join him in pursuing peace.

"I've come here today to offer the hand of American leadership and friendship to any nation in this assembly that is willing to join us in forging a safer, more prosperous world," he said. "And it's a world that we'll be much happier with. A dramatically better future is within our reach."

"But to get there, we must reject the failed approaches of the past and work together to confront some of the greatest threats in history."

After touting the role the U.S. played earlier this year in destroying Iran's nuclear facilities, Trump highlighted the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, urging an end to the years-long bloodshed. He also dismissed renewable energy transitions in Western countries as economic self-sabotage that benefits adversaries like China.

Central to Trump's speech was the issue of unrestrained migration across the Western world, which he described as "a crisis" that has become "the number one political issue of our time."

He accused the U.N. of financially subsidizing the migration crisis, which he warned threatens to destroy the heritage of the West.

"It's uncontrolled. Your countries are being ruined. The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders," he said.

"The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them, and not finance them. In the United States, we reject the idea that mass numbers of people from foreign lands can be permitted to travel halfway around the world, violate our sovereignty, cause unmitigated crime and deplete our social safety net."

"We have reasserted that America belongs to the American people, and I encourage all countries to take their own stand in defense of their citizens, as well."

Trump warned that Europe must take similar action if the nations of the continent are to survive.

"Europe is in serious trouble," he said. "They've been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody's ever seen before. Illegal aliens are pouring into Europe. Nobody's doing anything to change it, to get them out. It's not sustainable. And because they choose to be politically correct, they're doing just absolutely nothing about it."

Trump offered the example of Muslim London Mayor Sadiq Khan, with whom he has been publicly tussling for years, as an example of the threat that unrestrained illegal immigration from foreign cultures poses to European countries.

"I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it's been changed, it's been so changed," he said. "Now they want to go to Sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can't do that. Both the immigration and their suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe if something is not done immediately."

"Your countries are going to hell," he later said.

Trump concluded his remarks by exhorting nations to defend freedom of speech and religious liberty while highlighting the plight of persecuted Christians around the world.

"Together, let us defend free speech and free expression. Let us protect religious liberty, including for the most persecuted religion on the planet today — it's called Christianity."

.@POTUS at the UN: "Together, let us defend free speech and free expression. Let us protect religious liberty, including for the most persecuted religion on the planet today — it's called Christianity." pic.twitter.com/beCnkfPUbN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 23, 2025