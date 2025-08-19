Home News Trump says ending Ukraine-Russia war could help him get to Heaven

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he believes that helping negotiate an end to the Ukraine-Russia war might help him get to Heaven.

Trump called into the Fox News program "Fox & Friends" for a phone interview on Tuesday morning, one day after he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders at the White House as part of the ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine, which began with Russia's invasion in 2022.

The president provided updates on efforts to end the war. He lamented the toll it was taking on the lives of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers as well as civilians residing in both countries.

Trump maintained that ending the war could "save 7,000 people a week from being killed."

"I want to try and get to Heaven if possible," the 79-year-old said. "I'm hearing I'm not doing well."

"I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to Heaven, this will be one of the reasons," he said, referring to securing a hypothetical end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict that he would play a part in negotiating.

While Trump suggested that his good deed of ending the war could help him secure salvation, the Bible repeatedly states that good works alone are not sufficient for eternal salvation.

For example, Titus 3:5 proclaims that "[Jesus] saved us, not because of righteous things we had done, but because of his mercy." The Bible also contains multiple instances that faith in Jesus Christ is necessary for anyone to receive the eternal reward of Heaven.

Tuesday's "Fox & Friends" interview is not the first time Trump has raised eyebrows with faith-related comments.

In 2015, as a first-time presidential candidate, the then-presidential hopeful made headlines after telling a crowd of conservative Christian activists in Iowa, "I'm not sure I have ever asked God's forgiveness." He later clarified that "I go to communion and that's asking forgiveness, you know, it's a form of asking forgiveness."

"I try not [to] make mistakes where I have to ask forgiveness," he responded when asked if seeking forgiveness was a central tenet of his life. "Why do I have to repent or ask forgiveness, if I am not making mistakes?"

Trump has also repeatedly attributed his survival of last year's assassination attempt against him to divine intervention. Speaking at the Republican National Convention just days after the assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last summer, Trump maintained that "I had God on my side."

"If I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark and I would not be here tonight," Trump said. "I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of God."

Trump's meeting with Zelensky and other European leaders in an attempt to secure an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict comes three days after the president held a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Russia invaded Ukrainian territory in February 2022, hoping to secure the rights of pro-Russian communities in Eastern Ukraine regions like Donetsk and Luhansk.

Trump indicated during his appearance on "Fox & Friends" that he anticipated Putin and Zelensky meeting one-on-one in the near future and remained optimistic about a trilateral meeting between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine that would resolve the conflict.