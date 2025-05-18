Home News Trump confirms he'll call Putin and Zelensky on Monday in bid to end ‘bloodbath’ in Ukraine

President Donald Trump said Saturday he will speak separately to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday in an attempt to end the war in Ukraine. He announced that the calls would focus on halting what he described as a “bloodbath” killing thousands of soldiers weekly.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump stated he would speak to Putin at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss the ongoing war and trade issues. He added that he would follow the call with a conversation with Zelensky and later speak with members of NATO alongside the Ukrainian president.

Trump said he hopes the day’s conversations will lead to a ceasefire and an end to what he called a “very violent war.” He referred to the conflict as one that “should have never happened.”

The announcement follows a series of developments, including failed face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey. Putin did not attend the negotiations, prompting Trump to tell reporters Friday that he was organizing direct talks with the Russian leader.

Trump said he believed it was time to act and told reporters that he would meet Putin and attempt to resolve the issue, although he acknowledged the outcome was uncertain. “We’ll solve it or maybe not,” CNBC quoted Trump as saying. He added that if a resolution could not be reached, “at least we’ll know.”

He also acknowledged, according to CNN, that mediating between Russia and Ukraine had proven more difficult than he initially anticipated. Trump has expressed disappointment in his administration’s inability to broker a settlement so far.

President Trump blames both sides for prolonging the war. He previously held Zelensky responsible for what he called “inflammatory statements,” and criticized the Ukrainian president for rejecting the idea of ceding Crimea to Russia.

Trump has also faulted Putin for military strikes in Ukraine, including one in April that he described as poorly timed and unnecessary.

His announcement Saturday came hours after a Russian drone strike on a civilian passenger bus in Ukraine’s Sumy region killed nine people and wounded several others, LBC noted. The regional governor reported that the bus was struck by a Russian Lancet drone early Saturday morning in the town of Velyka Pysarivka, near the Russian border.

According to preliminary information, four people were injured in the attack. Zelensky described the incident as a deliberate targeting of civilians and said seven of the wounded were being treated for burns, fractures, and blast-related injuries.

In a post on X, Zelensky stated that only through stronger pressure would Russia engage in real diplomacy. “We are expecting strong sanctions against Russia from the United States, from Europe, and from all our partners,” he wrote.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy also condemned the attack on social media, calling it appalling and noting that it occurred just hours after the peace discussions in Turkey.

Russia and Ukraine last week held their first direct talks since the invasion began in 2022, but prospects for a ceasefire remain uncertain. The Kremlin has reportedly demanded that any potential end to the war include Russian control of five Ukrainian regions — an outcome Kyiv has not accepted.

No statements from Putin or Zelensky have confirmed their participation in the planned calls. The White House has not commented on Trump’s announcement.