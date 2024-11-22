Home News Trump nominates Pam Bondi for attorney general after Matt Gaetz withdraws

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as the U.S. attorney general after former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., withdrew his name from consideration.

In an announcement Thursday evening, Trump named Bondi, 59, who also served on the defense team during Trump's first impeachment trial, as his new pick to lead the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families," stated Trump.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"Then, as Florida's first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country."

Trump previously appointed Bondi to a position in his first administration in which she served on the federal Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission. Trumped credits her with saving lives.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans — Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again," Trump continued.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, a Republican, was among those who congratulated Bondi, posting to his X account on Thursday that she will be a strong supporter of the rule of law if confirmed.

"I was the Attorney General of Texas when Pam Bondi was Attorney General of Florida," tweeted Abbott. "We collaborated on countless legal matters that improved our states and our country. She will be a steadfast fighter for what is right and restore respect for the rule of law."

Earlier this month, Trump announced Gaetz as the attorney general nominee, with the decision reportedly creating an "audible gasp" among some Republican lawmakers.

Gaetz, who had helped orchestrate the removal of fellow Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House speaker while in Congress, faced several accusations of sexual misconduct and was the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation.

Many on both sides of the aisle expressed opposition to the Gaetz selection, believing that the Florida representative was unqualified and had too many scandals.

Gaetz eventually declined the attorney general nomination, saying in a statement posted to his X account on Thursday that "it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition."

"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1," stated Gaetz.

Gaetz concluded by saying that he "will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America."