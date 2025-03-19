Home News Trump thanks El Salvadoran Pres. Nayib Bukele for taking over 200 Tren de Aragua gang members

President Donald Trump expressed his gratitude to El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for accepting 200 members of the Tren de Aragua criminal organization deported from the United States. The news has generated reactions from various sectors in both the U.S. and Latin America.

According to Voz Media, Trump highlighted Bukele's cooperation in the fight against organized crime and the Salvadoran government's efforts to contain violence in the region.

“These are the monsters sent to our country by the corrupt Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats. How dare they!” Trump wrote on his social media account, Truth Social. “Thank you to El Salvador and, in particular, President Bukele for your understanding of this horrible situation, which was allowed to continue in the United States due to the incompetent leadership of the Democrats. We will not forget!”

The 200 members of the Tren de Aragua gang were deported as part of a security strategy implemented by U.S. authorities. This criminal group, originating in Venezuela, has expanded its influence to several Latin American countries and is considered one of the most dangerous organizations on the continent.

Members of this criminal organization have been spotted in various parts of the U.S., including Colorado and Texas. This transnational criminal group traces its origins to a prison in the Venezuelan state of Aragua.

Bukele has gained international recognition for his security strategy, which has significantly reduced crime rates in El Salvador. As part of this policy, his government has established a state of emergency that has led to the arrest of thousands of gang members in recent months.

Trump's decision to deport these criminals to El Salvador has been seen as a show of confidence in the Bukele administration's ability to handle the security crisis. However, some sectors have expressed concern about the potential impact of these criminals' presence in the Central American country.

Tren de Aragua has been responsible for various crimes in the region, including kidnappings, extortion and drug trafficking. Security cooperation between the U.S. and El Salvador has strengthened in recent years, and this latest incident reinforces the alliance between the two countries in the fight against organized crime.

Meanwhile, security experts warn of the need to maintain strict surveillance of these individuals to prevent them from reorganizing their operations in Salvadoran territory. Salvadoran authorities have assured they will continue their heavy-handed policy to guarantee the safety of the population.

This article was originally published at CP Español