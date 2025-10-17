Home News Trump threatens: ‘If Hamas continues to kill people we’ll have no choice but to kill them’

After initially signaling his approval for Hamas’ bloody crackdown against its internal opponents, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened the terror group with renewed violence if it didn’t stop.

“If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Since Israel’s partial withdrawal following the ceasefire, uniformed, masked, and heavily armed Hamas forces have reappeared in the areas vacated by the IDF.

Hamas forces have clashed with armed Palestinian clans several times, and even filmed themselves executing civilians — bound and blindfolded — in the streets.

Hamas officials admitted carrying out operations against alleged lawbreakers and collaborators with Israel, claiming they are working to restore order and security in the enclave.

Trump initially signaled his approval for these actions, likening them to his own operations against Venezuelan gangs in the United States

However, on Wednesday, Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. Central Command, condemned Hamas for the crackdown.

“We strongly urge Hamas to immediately suspend violence and shooting at innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza — in both Hamas-held parts of Gaza and those secured by the IDF behind the Yellow Line,” Cooper stated.

“This is an historic opportunity for peace. Hamas should seize it by fully standing down, strictly adhering to President Trump’s 20-point peace plan, and disarming without delay.”

Trump also changed his tone on Wednesday, telling CNN that he would consider allowing Israel to resume its war against Hamas if the terror group does not fulfill its obligations under the Gaza ceasefire plan.

“What’s going on with Hamas — that’ll be straightened out quickly,” he said, adding Hamas is “going in and clearing out the gangs, violent gangs.” When asked if it's possible that Hamas was executing innocent Palestinians, Trump responded, “I’m doing research on it,” and, “We’ll find out about it. It could be gangs plus.”

When asked what he intends to do if Hamas refuses to disarm, Trump said, “I think about it.”

“Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word. If Israel could go in and knock the crap out of them, they’d do that,” he added.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff also addressed the issue in remarks at an event at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, an event to commemorate the second anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 invasion and terror attack in southern Israel, which launched the war in Gaza.

“Hamas must unequivocally disarm, and they can have no future in Gaza; no future as they have been,” Witkoff said.

“Only when extremism ends can prosperity begin. Peace in the region will save countless lives of Israelis and Gazans alike, and bring dignity to those who have suffered for far too long,” he added.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.