Home News Trump to appoint Rep. Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador: 'Truly honored'

President-elect Donald Trump has asked Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement to the New York Post.

Stefanik, 40, who made history when she was elected in 2014 at age 30 to represent New York's 21st Congressional District, serves as chair of the House Republican conference and is the fourth most powerful Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Stefanik has been a staunch Trump ally, including when he was facing his first impeachment in 2019 and early 2020.

"I am truly honored to earn President Trump’s nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations," Stefanik said in a statement to the Post.

"During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate."

"President Trump’s historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead — both at home and abroad," she added. "America continues to be the beacon of the world, but we expect and must demand that our friends and allies be strong partners in the peace we seek."

Stefanik's appointment comes as the U.N. faces criticism for its response to the Israel-Hamas war that has been raging since Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The international body has taken flak from conservatives for routinely condemning Israel while allowing dictatorships such as Cuba and China to have seats on its Human Rights Council.

Stefanik went viral last year when she grilled the presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology over their handling of antisemitism on their campuses in the wake of Hamas' attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Both the presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania resigned following the hearing with Stefanik's questioning.

Stefanik's appointment comes on the heels of Trump announcing that former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan will serve as "border czar" and Susie Wiles will be his White House chief of staff, making her the first woman to fill the role.

Trump is also bringing back Stephen Miller to serve as White House deputy chief of staff for policy during his second term.