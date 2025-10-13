Home News Trump to receive Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor for bringing hostages home

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is planning to inform U.S. President Donald Trump today that he will receive the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor for his efforts in bringing the Israeli hostages home and ending the two-year long war in Gaza.

Trump landed on Monday in Israelfor an official visit and will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump is also scheduled to address the Israeli Knesset, where he just recently met with the hostage families.

The U.S. president is also praised for his strong support for Israel and his contributions to its national security. The prestigious medal is the State of Israel’s highest civilian honor and is awarded to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Jewish state.

Herzog is scheduled to meet Trump today in the Israeli parliament.

“President Trump’s legacy will be remembered for generations by the State of Israel and the Jewish people. From his unwavering support for the State of Israel, to the advent of the Abraham Accords which expanded the circle of peace in our region, from the two historic agreements that brought our dear hostages home and saved countless lives, to the decisive strike on Iran’s nuclear program, President Trump’s voice has always been one of courage and leadership, and of steadfast commitment to the pursuit of peace and humanity,” the Israeli president stated.

Herzog explained in his public statement why he intends to award Trump the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor.

“Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future. It will be a great honor for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor.”

Herzog is expected to present the medal to Trump in the coming months. However, a time and place for the event is yet to be decided.

In September 2020, Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering the historic Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The peace agreement was a few months later expanded to include Morocco and Sudan. However, the American president did not receive the coveted prize during his first presidency.

There are once again new speculations that Trump could potentially receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026 for his efforts to secure peace in the Middle East and other parts of the world.

"There is no doubt he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for that," Israeli President Herzog wrote on the social media platform