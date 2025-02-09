Home News Church of England sees drop in trust among Anglicans amid spate of scandals

The Church of England faces a sharp decline in trust among Anglicans after a spate of scandals. A new poll shows that fewer churchgoers now hold a favorable view of the institution, reflecting mounting dissatisfaction in its ranks.

The CoE’s favorability rating dropped to 25% in a Feb. 2–3 YouGov survey of adults in England, Scotland and Wales, compared to 32% in November last year. Unfavorable views rose from 39% in November to now 49%.

Among those identifying as Anglicans, 54% viewed the Church positively in the latest polling, down from 66%, while unfavorable opinions climbed to 32% from 21%. The reason cited by the respondents was multiple abuse scandals, which drew attention to safeguarding failures in the institution.

Justin Welby announced his resignation as archbishop of Canterbury in November when an inquiry reported that he hadn't promptly alerted police about serial abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps. The same inquiry led to investigations of more CofE officials in connection with similar allegations.

John Smyth, who was never prosecuted before his death, was described as the most prolific sexual abuser in the denomination’s history. Critics claimed insufficient action had been taken against him by senior figures.

Other high-profile cases emerged in rapid succession.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell was asked to step down in December after critics said he had not dismissed a priest previously barred by the CofE from being alone with children. Cottrell claimed that he lacked legal grounds to suspend the individual at that time.

On Jan. 31, Bishop of Liverpool John Perumbalath resigned following allegations of sexual assault and harassment, which he has denied, YouGuv noted. Another church leader, identified as the bishop of Warrington, was also named in complaints linked to that case.

Some senior members noted that the controversies created reputational challenges at a national level.

The Rt. Rev. Philip North, bishop of Blackburn, publicly stated that the CofE retains credibility at the local level but acknowledged “some work to do to recover trust,” according to The Telegraph.

The YouGov poll also showed that 50% of Britons favor the disestablishment of the CofE, and 23% prefer to maintain its status.

Writing for The Critic, the Rev. Marcus Walker, rector of Great St. Bart’s in London, said, "There has been a collapse of trust in the Church and its management by Anglicans across the spectrum of theologies and beliefs.”

He added: “Different people had different breaking points, but I think these are some of the main causes. Inevitably the tortured debates about blessing gay unions has done some of the work, on both sides. Gay clergy being apologized to for their mistreatment one minute, then being told they would still face disciplinary sanction for being in a relationship the next; traditionalists being told the proposals do not change the doctrine of marriage one minute, then seeing the archbishop change the doctrine of marriage on a podcast the next.”