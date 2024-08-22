Home News Tucker Carlson says FBI has become 'anti-Christian secret police force,' blasts Speaker Mike Johnson

Political commentator Tucker Carlson recently claimed the FBI has apparently degenerated into an "anti-Christian secret police force," and excoriated House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for not doing more about it despite claiming to be a Christian.

Happy DNC week. Vince Coglianese previews the grotesqueries.



Includes paid partnerships. pic.twitter.com/uGsLwzAv48 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 19, 2024

Speaking during an interview this week on the Tucker Carlson Network with Daily Caller editorial director and Washington, D.C.-area radio host Vince Coglianese, Carlson claimed that federal law enforcement seems to have become politicized, which they both agreed is a dangerous development.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Carlson said that while federal law enforcement appear motivated to track down "the roots of Christian nationalism and scary middle-class grandmothers [who] are still in jail from January 6," they are seemingly uninterested in getting to the bottom of Antifa's destructive attacks in various cities across the country, including the one against his wife at their Washington, D.C., home in 2018.

On Nov. 7, 2018, the Antifa-affiliated group "Smash Racism D.C." carried out an attack against Carlson's home while his wife was alone at their house and he was taping his show at the Fox News studio across town.

"It wasn’t a protest. It was a threat," Carlson told The Washington Post at the time, adding that "they were threatening me and my family and telling me to leave my own neighborhood in the city that I grew up in."

Speaking with Coglianese, Carlson claimed "nobody cared" after the incident that ultimately pushed him to move from his longtime home in Washington though he acknowledged that some police officers showed up "months later" and encouraged him to carry a firearm.

"They really are criminals, the people who run the FBI," Carlson said. "If I can just say, [FBI Director] Chris Wray [is] a freaking criminal, trying to not use the F word. But they didn't get to the bottom of it."

Coglianese went on to note how the FBI has also not solved the multiple attacks against crisis pregnancy centers in the wake of the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and punted abortion back to the states. He also remembered how Attorney General Merrick Garland testified before Congress that the U.S. Department of Justice doesn't prosecute many attacks against such centers because they are perpetrated at night by people in masks.

Carlson also tore into Johnson for continuing to fund the FBI despite their alleged shortcomings.

"So Speaker Mike Johnson, who's constantly telling you what a great Christian he is, sort of led the effort to refund the FBI and build them a new headquarters and has done nothing," he said. "I mean, the FBI is now a kind of anti-Christian, secret police force, and the purportedly Christian speaker of the House sort of rubber stamps their funding every year. And nobody does anything about this."

The two also spoke about how the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump "evaporated" from the news cycle within weeks, despite the cataclysmic political consequences that could have taken place if Trump had not turned his head at the right moment.

Both Carlson and Coglianese suggested that the U.S. Secret Service under Biden allowed the assassination attempt to happen, either deliberately or by negligent incompetence.

"Here's the thing that still amazes me," Coglianese said. "July 13th, Trump was shot in the head. This year, in case you were forgetting. The news cycle lasted maybe a week — maybe two — on that subject, and it's evaporated. It's gone. I know how quickly news cycles move, [but] I felt the desire not to talk about that — I could smell it coming a thousand miles away. I knew that they would move on."

"Biden's Secret Service allowed Trump to get shot in the face," Carlson said, noting how even the Trump team seems reluctant to talk about the assassination attempt. "They allowed it. Whether intentionally or not. So why is that not the biggest story in the world?"

Coglianese laid out how multiple events that day apparently conspired to prevent Trump's death, which he attributed to God.

He noted how the fact that Trump supporters alerted local law enforcement to Thomas Matthew Crooks' presence on the roof led an officer to startle him while he was taking aim, which then led Crooks to quickly take his frenzied and unsuccessful shots at Trump.

Coglianese also said that Trump's unusual use of a large chart about illegal immigration drew him to narrowly avoid Crooks' bullet by turning his head to the right, which he believes was also evidence of divine intervention.

"All of those things, they conspired in a way that can only be divine — that can only be the product of divine intervention. And I saw that and it's one. So I had similar views about Trump after that. And I had more grateful views about God after that."

"I agree with both those things," Carlson replied.

Carlson further noted the troubling implications of an apparently politicized Secret Service and warned that politics have seemingly seeped into other institutions that necessarily must remain apolitical.

"It's so overwhelming, because if you live in a country where the Secret Service is corrupted — and we clearly do live in that country — then it's like, at that point, that's a life-or-death thing. That's not the Education Department. That's a core function."

Coglianese noted how the Secret Service destroyed the cocaine that had been found at the White House last year, and added that the Left also appears to be attempting to politicize the U.S. Supreme Court "because it's not serving their power interests, at least not to the extent that they want it to."