Turkey's Syria invasion by the numbers

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Earlier this month, Turkey launched an incursion into the northeast region of Syria to battle Kurdish rebels shortly after President Donald Trump withdrew U.S. troops.

On Oct. 17, Turkish forces agreed to a temporary cease-fire. In return, the United States agreed not to place additional sanctions on Turkey and to end recently added sanctions to Turkey if the ceasefire becomes permanent.

Nevertheless, the truce is considered unstable by some, as sporadic fighting continues to be a problem and many locals remain displaced.

Here are some important statistics and estimates related to Turkey’s incursion into Syria. They include number of refugees and how many U.S. troops were withdrawn.