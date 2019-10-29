World | Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Turkey's Syria invasion by the numbers

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain on October 17, 2019 as seen from the Turkish border town Ceylanpinar, Turkey. The military action is part of a campaign to extend Turkish control of more of northern Syria, a large swath of which is currently held by Syrian Kurds, whom Turkey regards as a threat. | Burak Kara/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Turkey launched an incursion into the northeast region of Syria to battle Kurdish rebels shortly after President Donald Trump withdrew U.S. troops.

On Oct. 17, Turkish forces agreed to a temporary cease-fire. In return, the United States agreed not to place additional sanctions on Turkey and to end recently added sanctions to Turkey if the ceasefire becomes permanent.

Nevertheless, the truce is considered unstable by some, as sporadic fighting continues to be a problem and many locals remain displaced.

Here are some important statistics and estimates related to Turkey’s incursion into Syria. They include number of refugees and how many U.S. troops were withdrawn.

