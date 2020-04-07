Tyler Perry gifts $21,000 in tips to Atlanta restaurant employees

Film and television mogul Tyler Perry used some of his $600 million fortune to bless several employees at one of his favorite restaurants in Atlanta over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Perry visited the West Paces location of Houston's in Atlanta and left a $500 tip for everyone on staff. In total, he gave $21,000 to the 42 "out-of-work" servers employed at the restaurant while grabbing a to-go order for himself.

Many working Americans are currently waiting for relief checks from the federal government and many continue to lose their jobs due to the coronavirus regulations. In March, 701,000 jobs were lost.

Earlier, Perry created a star-studded #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge to help raise hope and morale while the nation is on lockdown.

The challenge currently has millions of views on Instagram and hundreds of thousands of people have participated. Perry wanted to start something to make everyone “feel better." He sang the traditional African-American song, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” and challenged others to add to it.

“To me this song is a prayer of humility. It’s telling the world how small we really are in all of this and how we have to trust that it’s all in God’s hands!!” he wrote on Instagram after announcing round two of the challenge featuring stars such as Mariah Carey, Usher, T.D Jakes and others.

There is now a third round of the challenge, which features a new set of celebrities.