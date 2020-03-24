Tyler Perry enlists celebrities for 'He's Got the Whole World in His Hands' challenge

Among the slew of challenges circulating the Web during the global pandemic due to the coronavirus is one by filmmaker and comedian Tyler Perry called “He's Got the Whole World,” aimed at spreading hope.

The challenge from Perry currently has over 1 million views on Instagram and hundreds of thousands of people have participated. He said he wanted to start something to make everyone “feel better,” then began to sing the traditional African-American song, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” and challenged others to add to it.

“It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today,” Perry captioned his video.

“And remember it’s all in God’s hands!” he declared.

Perry recruited various celebrities to join him in the challenge. Among those featured in his video were Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Yolanda Adams, Johnny Gill, Tamela Mann, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, Travis Greene and others.

“I’m gonna start this song and want y’all to add to it. All the musicians out there, all the singers, change the key, take it up," Perry instructed in his 8-minute video.

The song has six stanzas. “He's got the whole world in his hands” is the resounding theme.

The lyrics include:

He's got the wind and the rain in his hands.

He's got the little tiny baby in his hands.

He's got you and me, brother, in his hands.

He's got you and me, sister, in his hands.

He's got everybody here in his hands.

He's got the whole world in his hands.