UK council tells staff not to ask for ‘Christian’ names for sake of inclusivity

Sutton Council in south London has told employees to stop asking for people's “Christian” names, advising them instead to use “first name, forename or given name.” The council has also directed staff to remove other religious and sex-based terms.

Officials at Sutton Council have told employees they should no longer ask members of the public for their “Christian” name, according to The Telegraph. Instead, the council’s staff are advised to use “first name, forename, or given name” in a new 13-page document that focuses on “inclusive” language.

The guidance issued by the council, run by the Liberal Democrats, states that references to religion should be avoided unless the topic in question demands it, The Sun reported.

The document also advises council workers to avoid language that could be labeled as ageist, including refraining from using “youngsters” for those younger than 30 or “pensioners” for individuals over 65.

The direction is part of a larger recommendation against labels such as “mature workforce” or “vibrant team,” which the council contends can unintentionally offend or exclude.

The guide, assembled by “diversity experts,” reads: “Using incorrect or outdated language can perpetuate, contribute to, or cause bias, prejudice and discrimination.”

The guide also urges employees to eliminate gender-specific words like “manpower,” recommending “workforce” instead. Meeting leaders are instructed to be referred to as the “chair” rather than “chairman.” The council recommends this as a way to align daily interactions with an evolving standard of “inclusivity.”

Toby Young, founder of the Free Speech Union, criticized the document. “This is woke hyper-sensitivity taken to ridiculous lengths,” Young told The Sun. “I’ve never met a Jew, a Muslim, or an atheist offended by the words ‘Christian name.’”

GB News quoted Young as saying that these directives exceed normal considerations of courtesy.

Officials at Sutton Council sought to clarify that the guidance is not a mandatory policy.

“We have not banned the word Christian. Our inclusive language guide has been created in collaboration with our staff to help them support our balanced and diverse community,” a council spokesperson was quoted as saying. “Most forms that British residents are asked to complete refer to first name and surname, so our guide reflects common usage today.”

Similar directives have been introduced by other local governments in the British capital.

Hackney Council distributed a 17-page guide that directs employees to abandon “Sir/Madam” in favor of more general greetings such as “Dear colleagues.” Hackney’s suggestions also involve using “people who become pregnant” instead of “expected mothers.”

Westminster Council, which was nicknamed “Wokeminster” by its own chief executive after decorating a major shopping area with trans-inclusive pride flags, has reportedly issued similar guidelines.