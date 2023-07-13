Liberal UMC bishop faces trial after being placed on leave over complaints

An outspoken liberal bishop of The United Methodist Church will face a church trial next month centered on two unspecified complaints against her that led to a suspension.

UMC Bishop Minerva Carcaño of the San Francisco Episcopal Area was placed on leave last year when two complaints were received by the Western Jurisdiction of Bishops.

Bishop Dottie Escobedo-Frank, president of the Western Jurisdiction College of Bishops, released a statement Wednesday providing additional details about the upcoming trial.

The trial for Carcaño will occur Aug. 21-25, with First United Methodist Church of Pasadena, California, serving as the venue and retired Bishop Alfred W. Gwinn presiding.

"In sharing this information, The Book of Discipline (2016) continues to direct our steps as we seek a fair process for all," stated Escobedo-Frank.

"Paragraph 2707 declares that church trials 'are to be regarded as an expedient of last resort.' A just resolution is encouraged and can occur at any point, 'including through the judicial proceedings'… We continue to covet your prayers as we seek God's wisdom, restoration, and healing for all those involved."

The bishops had previously announced the dates for the trial last week, but details such as the venue had not yet been disclosed.

Bishop Sally Dyck, interim bishop of the UMC California-Nevada Conference, wrote a pastoral letter last week.

"No matter how or where you stand on Bishop Carcaño's suspension and charges, it's a sad time for all of us," wrote Dyck. "In addition to those individuals directly involved with the case, it also puts the annual conference and The United Methodist Church itself under a spotlight of scrutiny and public opinion."

Dyck implored people to "be very gentle and gracious with each other in our speech and action" and added that she continued to pray for "Bishop Carcaño, the complainants and others involved in this process."

Carcaño was elected the first Hispanic female bishop in the UMC in 2004 and has been known for her progressive stance on polarizing topics like immigration and LGBT issues.

She has long advocated for the UMC to remove the Book of Discipline's official stance banning both the blessing of same-sex unions and the ordination of noncelibate homosexuals.

In March 2022, it was announced that Carcaño was placed on leave from her episcopal duties due to two complaints, with some taking issue with the process.

Earlier this year, the group Methodists Associated Representing the Cause of Hispanic/Latino Americans, which is the UMC's Hispanic caucus, denounced the length of Carcaño's suspension and argued that she should be reinstated.

"By prohibiting Bishop Minerva Carcaño from attending meetings and being in contact with persons affiliated with the organization at any level, is in our view, punitive and judgmental. This action has hurt and continues to hurt our ethnic ministries and missions," said MARCHA in a statement.

"The issue is that the prolonged suspension has damaged the reputation of Bishop Minerva Carcaño and has discredited her faithful years of services and contributions to the California-Nevada Annual Conference."

In May, the Western Jurisdiction announced that its investigation committee found reasonable grounds to bring the charges that the bishop violated church law to trial. Specifically, the committee identified five charges per Paragraph 2702.1 of the Book of Discipline.

"The Western Jurisdiction Committee on the Episcopacy and the Western Jurisdiction College of Bishops each acknowledge that the process has taken time, as Bishop Carcaño's suspension, under Paragraph 413.3a, was originally announced on March 9, 2022," the Western Jurisdiction acknowledged in a statement.

"Upon completion of the initial 60 days, the Committee on Episcopacy voted to continue the suspension based on the recommendation of the Committee on Investigation under Paragraph 2704.1c. Later, the respondent requested an appeal for a Judicial Council ruling, which was granted to ensure fairness in the process. The work of the Committee on Investigation was paused until the appeal was acted on, which further delayed progress toward the completion of the process."