Home News UMC bishop, other Methodists attacked in Nigeria while doing ministry work

A United Methodist Church bishop was attacked while engaging in ministry work in Nigeria, and a vehicle used as part of his entourage was damaged.

UMC Council of Bishops President Tracy Malone released a statement on Wednesday reporting that Bishop Ande Emmanuel and other UMC members traveling with him in the Nigerian Episcopal Area were attacked by an unspecified party.

"We strongly condemn the use of violence as a means of conflict resolution," stated Bishop Malone. "Such actions only lead to further harm, suffering, and division. We urge all parties to seek peaceful and constructive ways to resolve their differences."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"To our brothers and sisters in The United Methodist Church in Nigeria, we implore you not to retaliate or respond to violence with violence. As Jesus Christ's followers, we encourage you to continue being beacons of hope, peace, and love in the midst of chaos."

Malone said she and the other bishops will hold "Emmanuel, his family, and the entire United Methodist community in Nigeria in our prayers."

"We pray for their safety, well-being, and continued ministry. We also pray for the people of Nigeria, that all may know peace, justice, and reconciliation," she continued.

"As Scripture reminds us, 'Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.' (Romans 12:21). May we, as followers of Jesus Christ, continue to be instruments of peace and agents of healing in a world torn apart by conflict and violence."

Emmanuel was elected as a bishop in The United Methodist Church's West Africa Central Conference in December after having served as a leader in the Southern Nigeria Conference.

Emmanuel was the first bishop elected after former Nigeria Area Bishop John Wesley Yohanna resigned in July. Emmanuel was a former top aide of Yohanna's until a falling out in 2021 over the direction of the denomination, according to UM News.

A worldwide denomination, the UMC has experienced divisive debate for decades over its Book of Discipline prohibiting same-sex marriage, the ordination of noncelibate homosexuals and the funding of LGBT advocacy groups.

However, at the UMC General Conference last year, delegates voted overwhelmingly to remove these rules from the discipline after thousands of theologically conservative churches exited the denomination in recent years.

Since the changes were made, violent tensions have stirred between the progressive UMC and the conservative Global Methodist Church over who rightly owns the Nigerian Episcopal Area.

In Nigeria, same-sex marriage and homosexual acts are illegal, and the law also prohibits people from participating in LGBT advocacy organizations.

In July 2024, Yohanna sent a statement to officials stating that the regional body voted to join the GMC at a special session that month.

However, the UMC disputed Yohanna's statement, claiming that only a fraction of the 560,000-member Nigerian Episcopal Area has agreed to disaffiliate from the mainline denomination.

Last December, reports surfaced of violence between GMC and UMC members in Munga Dosa, which resulted in three United Methodists being killed and multiple houses being burned.

In a statement emailed to CP at the time, the GMC Assembly of Bishops said they were "deeply grieved by the loss of life and the devastation that has occurred."

"We unequivocally decry the use of violence in any form and call on all people, Global Methodists and United Methodists alike, to act as agents of peace," declared the GMC leaders.

Last month, both denominations reported additional violence at the Banyam Theological Seminary, a historically UMC-affiliated school where GMC leadership held a conference.

According to Emmanuel, members of the GMC took over the seminary and vandalized property, while GMC Bishop Scott Jones accused UMC members of disrupting their worship and even injuring a couple of their supporters.

In addition to the recent violence between the two Methodist denominations, for the past several years, Nigeria has been a country known for Islamic extremist violence against churches, as well as the prevalence of other violent crimes such as kidnappings.

Terrorist groups like Boko Haram have launched numerous lethal attacks against congregations, as well as engaged in kidnappings and massacres of Christians.

Open Doors USA, a Christian persecution watchdog group, currently ranks Nigeria seventh on its World Watch List of worst Christian persecutors.

"While Christians used to be vulnerable only in the Muslim-majority northern states, this violence continues to spread into the Middle Belt and even further south. The attacks are shockingly brutal," stated Open Doors.

"Many believers are killed, particularly men, while women are often kidnapped and targeted for sexual violence. More believers are killed for their faith in Nigeria than anywhere else in the world. These militants also destroy homes, churches and livelihoods."