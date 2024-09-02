Home News UMC bishop says 'agitation' is reason why he left Nigeria amid leadership change

A United Methodist Church bishop who left Nigeria amid a church leadership change process says "agitation" from his opponents is to blame for his unplanned departure from the West African nation.

Zimbabwean Bishop Eben Nhiwatiwa was part of a three-person team overseeing the UMC Nigerian Episcopal Area until December. Initial reports indicated that Nhiwatiwa was deported for having the wrong visa for his journey and rumors that he was promoting acceptance of homosexuality, which is illegal in Nigeria.

In comments given to reporters in Zimbabwe last week after he returned to his home country, Nhiwatiwa blamed efforts to misrepresent his visit to Nigeria and disputes the narrative surrounding his departure.

"There is a lot of misinformation, particularly in Africa, with others trying to blackmail the other side saying Nhiwatiwa supports homosexuality and that was the message that was spreading across Nigeria," said Nhiwatiwa, as quoted by The Herald.

The bishop said he told Nigerian officials he is "not aware of anyone who supports homosexuality among all the UMC members within and beyond Zimbabwe."

"So as time went on, the agitation seemed to be piling up, then I decided to leave [the Nigerian state of Adamawa] and I went back to Abuja," he continued. "My departure gave the impression that I had been arrested."

Earlier this year, the UMC General Conference voted overwhelmingly to remove denominational rules prohibiting the blessing of same-sex unions and the ordination of noncelibate homosexuals.

In July, Nigerian Bishop John Wesley Yohanna sent a statement to Nigerian officials explaining that the regional body had voted to leave the UMC at a special called session held that month.

"Therefore we want to make a statement that since the church has derailed from biblical principle we cannot be in this church where … homosexuality can be celebrated," Yohanna stated in July.

Yohanna claimed that the Nigerian Episcopal Area, comprised of four annual conferences and approximately 560,000 members, had joined the Global Methodist Church, a theologically conservative alternative to the UMC.

However, a group of Nigerian UMC officials released a statement disputing Yohanna's claims, arguing that only the former bishop and about 10% of the regional body had left the UMC.

Last month, Nhiwatiwa was detained by Nigerian authorities while helping to facilitate the transition of new leadership for the Nigerian Episcopal Area, which the UMC still claims as belonging to it.

Nhiwatiwa was accused of violating the conditions of his visa because of his involvement in the UMC regional body election process, News Agency Of Nigeria reported.

"However, it was discovered he participated in the Methodist Church leadership election process," stated Service Public Relations Officer Kenneth Udo, as quoted by the news agency. "This is in clear violation of the terms and privileges associated with the Tourist Visa as provided in the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024."

The Rev. Ande I. Emmanuel of the UMC Southern Nigeria Annual Conference claimed in a statement given to United Methodist Insight that a faction affiliated with the GMC was involved in the visa issue.

"Nhiwatiwa arrived in Nigeria successfully and was cleared at the airport with a visa on arrival. He entered Nigeria to commence his visit. But the Global Methodist Church (GMC) breakaway faction led by John Wesley Yohanna reported him to the immigration that he came to promote homosexuality in Nigeria," stated Emmanuel.