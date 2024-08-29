Home News Nigeria deports UMC bishop involved in denominational leadership change

Nigeria has deported a United Methodist Church bishop trying to oversee a transition in local leadership, purportedly because of an issue surrounding his visa status.

Bishop Eben Nhiwatiwa of Zimbabwe, who was part of a team appointed by UMC leadership to oversee the Nigerian Episcopal Area until December, was detained by authorities last week.

Authorities believed that Nhiwatiwa was in violation of the conditions of his visa due to his involvement in the local church election process, Pulse Nigeria reported Wednesday.

"However, it was discovered he participated in the Methodist Church leadership election process," stated Service Public Relations Officer Kenneth Udo, as quoted by Pulse. "This is in clear violation of the terms and privileges associated with the Tourist Visa as provided in the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024."

"In light of the above, the NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap with Ministerial approval, has ordered his immediate repatriation from the country. … The Service encourages lawful inflow of Foreign Direct Investment and individuals engaging in business and social activities, as key facilitators of economic growth and development."

The Rev. Ande I. Emmanuel of the UMC Southern Nigeria Annual Conference alleged to United Methodist Insight that a faction affiliated with the Global Methodist Church, a theologically conservative alternative to the UMC, was involved in the visa issue.

"Nhiwatiwa arrived in Nigeria successfully and was cleared at the airport with a visa on arrival. He entered Nigeria to commence his visit. But the Global Methodist Church (GMC) breakaway faction led by John Wesley Yohanna reported him to the immigration that he came to promote homosexuality in Nigeria," stated Emmanuel.

In Nigeria, not only is same-sex marriage and the sexual act of homosexuality illegal, but the government also prohibits people from being involved in LGBT advocacy groups.

Earlier this year, the UMC General Conference voted overwhelmingly to remove denominational rules prohibiting the blessing of same-sex unions and the ordination of noncelibate homosexuals.

Last month, Nigerian Bishop John Wesley Yohanna sent a statement to Nigerian state officials explaining that, at a special called session held earlier that month, the regional body voted to leave the UMC and join the GMC.

"Therefore we want to make a statement that since the church has derailed from biblical principle we cannot be in this church where … homosexuality can be celebrated," Yohanna stated in July.

However, a group of Nigerian UMC officials released a statement disputing Yohanna's claims, arguing that only the former bishop and about 10% of the regional body had left the UMC.

On Aug. 1, UMC leadership named Nhiwatiwa, along with bishops Patrick Streiff and John Schol, to serve as an interim team to lead the Nigerian Episcopal Area through December, when a new bishop for the regional body would be appointed.

The GMC has maintained that the Nigerian Episcopal Area and its four annual conferences have affiliated with their denomination, with Transitional Connectional Officer Keith Boyette telling The Christian Post in an earlier interview that their information on the issue "came directly from those in positions of authority on the ground in Nigeria."

"They informed me that unanimous votes were taken at the duly called special sessions of each of the four annual conferences in Nigeria to withdraw from The United Methodist Church and to align with the Global Methodist Church," Boyette explained.

The UMC directed CP to a letter by Schol, which claimed that "[s]everal hundred congregations and clergy have already communicated that they will stay with The United Methodist Church."

Last week, Nhiwatiwa was detained by the Nigeria Immigration Service. A government official told Sahara Reporters that Nhiwatiwa "was found doing religious business with a visit visa," which is prohibited under their immigration law.

"We arrested him following an information that he was presiding over a church meeting with the aim of electing a new bishop," continued the official. "And it is prohibited to perform any religious duty with a visit visa. He required a religious visa to function as such."

Another factor was his representation of a "faction" believed to be in support of same-sex marriage, with the official claiming that Nhiwatiwa "deceived our embassy in his country because I think he knows the difference between the two visas."