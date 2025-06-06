Home News 'Deeply disturbing': Understanding the PCA's 'scandalizers' controversy

On this episode of "The Inside Story," The Christian Post's Jon Brown breaks down a surprising drama unfolding inside the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA) after a leader in the denomination displayed a list of people he publicly accused of being "scandalizers."

"During an episode of The Gospel Coalition's 'Gospelbound' podcast last week that touched on institutional stewardship, the Rev. Bryan Chapell, who has served as the administrative head of the PCA since 2020, briefly showed a list of people whom he accused of either abandoning their families, renouncing Jesus Christ or dying by suicide," Brown wrote.

Furor and frustration immediately followed when viewers were able to zoom in and read the list of names. Some of those listed have since spoken up in shock and awe that they were included, denying the aforementioned claims.

Listen to Brown explain the whole story and read more here:

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

