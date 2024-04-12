Home News University ordered 500 feet of nylon rope for 'Introduction to Bondage' BDSM workshop: report

Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) ordered more than $100 worth of materials for a BDSM workshop for students canceled in February after sparking backlash, internal documents show.

Five hundred feet of black nylon rope and 1,000 "extra heavy duty" paper grocery bags were among the items that Assistant Director of Health and Wellness Ryan Anderson ordered for the "Introduction to Bondage" workshop by the school's Office of Health and Wellness, according to documents obtained by Campus Reform.

When The Collegiate Commons broke news of the Feb. 13 workshop featured as part of IUPUI's "Healthy Relationships Week," the event drew wider media attention and went viral on X after the popular Libs of TikTok account posted about it.

This is an actual event taking place in @IUPUI. An “Introduction to Bondage Workshop” where they will learn about rope bondage, BDSM, and s*x play.



These people want us to pay off their student loans. pic.twitter.com/yNtT6SUJZY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 6, 2024

The event, which was to be taught by a "renowned local expert" named "Fynch" who has reportedly penned pornographic stories posted to an online fetish platform, including at least one story about gang rape, was ultimately canceled amid the outrage.

"Bondage is a form of consensual and recreational sex play that involves tying, restraining, or binding a person with rope, handcuffs, or other items that can restrict movement," a description of the course read, which was later deleted.

"Attend this workshop to learn the ropes (literally) with an introduction to rope bondage taught by a local expert. All materials are provided to give you hands-on experience with safe rope tying techniques."

Anderson described the course to The Collegiate Commons as "an hour-long workshop, with the first portion being our instructor Fynch talking about basic bondage techniques, skills, and safety, consent and communication with bondage, and in general, and demonstrating a few ties on her partner."

"The second part of the workshop will be an opportunity for participants, based on comfortability, to practice basic ties demonstrated first by our instructor. Nylon rope will be provided and, I along [with] our instructor and others, will be walking around to assist," Anderson continued.

Neither IUPUI nor Anderson responded to The Christian Post's request for comment by publication.

The Indiana University School of Social Work (IUSSW) also reportedly promoted the BDSM workshop. Internal emails obtained by Campus Reform showed that Devina Jani, a social worker at IUSSW, alerted the Office of Health and Wellness to the public backlash.

Eric Teske, who serves as director of health and wellness promotion, replied to Jani by informing her that the workshop had been canceled but that they "planned the event with the best intentions and appreciate you helping to market our Healthy Relationships Week initiatives."

Teske also apologized, saying, "I'm so sorry IUSSW's cross posting was mentioned in that story in a negative light."