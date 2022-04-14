UPtv's Easter marathon aims to offer ‘renewed hope’ in challenging times

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

UP Entertainment (UPtv) is saturating its network with Christian content all week long for the Easter holiday to help encourage a “renewed hope" and will air the broadcast premieres of two Christian films on Sunday night.

Beginning on Palm Sunday and running through Easter, UPtv celebrates “a season of rebirth, redemption, and rejoicing with uplifting movies, soul stirring music, and some of the greatest stories ever told."

UPtv's annual “Easter Lives Here” marathons provide over 100 hours of programming, including several films and TV programs. “The Passion of the Christ,” “The Chosen,” “The Ten Commandments” and “Mary, Mother of Jesus” are just a few of the titles that will be running on the network.

“Our Easter Lives Here programming celebrates this most uplifting time of the year with stories of new beginnings, renewed hope and unconditional love,” UPtv founder and president Charley Humbard told The Christian Post.

Humbard has made it a point to provide faith-based content to help raise morale in these challenging times.

“As the leader in uplifting entertainment, our audience looks to us to provide stories that inspire and affirm their beliefs in faith, family and relationships,” Humbard said.

This Easter Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, UPtv will air the world broadcast premieres of “Faith, Hope & Love” and “Small Group."

“We invite viewers looking for contemporary stories of faith as well classic Bible movies to join us this Easter season,” Hector Campos, vice president of content strategy and programming at UPtv, shared in the statement. “Each year we set out to find the best faith theatrical titles to add to our schedule as we curate a robust Easter offering for those wanting to celebrate faith, love, renewal and the true meaning of the season.”

Other titles included in UPtv’s Easter celebration include “When We Last Spoke,” “Courageous” and “Reba McEntire: My Chains are Gone.”

According to Humbard, over 40 million people in America want wholesome television content. Since the network’s launch in 2004, the mission has been to entertain, uplift and inspire viewers.

Humbard's passion for creating family-friendly content came from his upbringing as the son of Rex Humbard, one of the nation's first televangelists who pioneered his way in the entertainment business with a message of faith.

"The way I grew up with my father, that definitely had an influence on the way I see entertainment and the power it can have to draw an audience,” Humbard told CP in a past interview.

Check out the full schedule at UPtv's website.