Home News US, Iran ‘close’ to deal and ‘long term peace,’ Trump says as US presents first written proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism that a nuclear deal and “long-term peace” with Iran are within reach, shortly before Axios reported that Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, had presented the regime with an initial written proposal.

Axios reported on Thursday that Witkoff conveyed a first written proposal that included parameters for a civilian nuclear program and requirements for monitoring and verification during last weekend’s fourth round of talks, citing a U.S. official and two other sources with direct knowledge.

The sources said that Witkoff wanted to start the talks by building trust before moving to written proposals.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

During the third round, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly gave Witkoff a document containing several proposals, which were studied by experts before being returned with requests for clarification.

While visiting Qatar on Thursday, on his second stop during his four-day Middle East trip, Trump once again emphasized the possibility of a military option.

“We’re not going to be making any nuclear dust in Iran,” he said. “I think we’re getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this.”

“So we’ll see what happens. But we’re in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace, and if we do that, it’ll be fantastic,” Trump underlined, without explaining what he meant by “long-term peace.”

“You probably read today the story about Iran. It’s sort of agreed to the terms,” the U.S. president added, probably referring to comments by a senior advisor to Iran’s supreme leader the day before.

The regime could be ready to sign a deal in exchange for the total and immediate lifting of economic sanctions, Iranian advisor Ali Shamkhani told NBC News.

The regime would agree to commit not to pursue nuclear weapons, destroy its weaponizable uranium stockpiles, commit to enriching only to low levels for civilian use, and allow observation by international inspectors.

Asked by NBC if the regime would sign an agreement under those conditions, Shamkhani replied, “Yes.”

“It’s still possible. If the Americans act as they say, for sure we can have better relations,” he added. “It can lead to a better situation in the near future.”

“He talks about the olive branch, which we have not seen. It’s all barbed wire,” he said.

On Wednesday, Trump said he had offered the Iranian regime an “olive branch” but also called it the “most destructive force” in the region.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian quickly hit back, vowing not to “bow to any bully” in comments he made live on state TV.

“He thinks he can come here, chant slogans and scare us. For us, martyrdom is far sweeter than dying in bed. You came to frighten us? We will not bow to any bully,” Pezeshkian said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continued unveiling new sanctions against Iran, this time targeting six individuals and 12 firms, including some based in China and Hong Kong, for their ties to Iran’s ballistic missile program.

The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions targeted organizations involved in “efforts to help the Iranian regime domestically source the manufacturing of critical materials needed for Tehran’s ballistic missile program.”

“The United States cannot allow Iran to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated, adding that Iran’s domestic production of missile components “represents an unacceptable threat to the United States and the stability of the region.”

This article was originally published by All Israel News.