'It’s amazing what comes out through emotion': US, world leaders react to tense Trump-Zelensky meeting

By Ian M. Giatti, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and Vice President JD Vance meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Trump and Zelensky are meeting today to negotiate a preliminary agreement on sharing Ukraine’s mineral resources that Trump says will allow America to recoup aid provided to Kyiv while supporting Ukraine’s economy. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
A highly anticipated visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House took a dramatic turn on Friday, as a planned signing of a minerals deal disintegrated into a fiery confrontation with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

The day began with expectations of a diplomatic breakthrough, but the mood soured during a contentious Oval Office meeting held in full view of the press. Sources describe the exchange as heated, with the leaders clashing over unspecified issues, overshadowing the intended focus on economic cooperation.

The fallout was swift: a scheduled lunch between the two leaders was scrapped, and a joint press conference was abruptly canceled, leaving reporters and aides scrambling.

Reaction from Washington to Europe poured in immediately following the meeting.

Here are five responses to the Trump-Zelensky meeting.

