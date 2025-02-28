Home News 'It’s amazing what comes out through emotion': US, world leaders react to tense Trump-Zelensky meeting

A highly anticipated visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House took a dramatic turn on Friday, as a planned signing of a minerals deal disintegrated into a fiery confrontation with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

The day began with expectations of a diplomatic breakthrough, but the mood soured during a contentious Oval Office meeting held in full view of the press. Sources describe the exchange as heated, with the leaders clashing over unspecified issues, overshadowing the intended focus on economic cooperation.

The fallout was swift: a scheduled lunch between the two leaders was scrapped, and a joint press conference was abruptly canceled, leaving reporters and aides scrambling.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Reaction from Washington to Europe poured in immediately following the meeting.

Here are five responses to the Trump-Zelensky meeting.