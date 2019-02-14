Valentine's Day: 7 Bible verses to express your love

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Valentine’s Day is a special time of year known for its romantic themes exemplified by the gifting of flowers, chocolates and writing love letters.

The holiday was originally named in honor of St. Valentine, an early church martyr known for sending letters of encouragement to fellow Christians.

Doubts over the specific details of his life led the Roman Catholic Church to remove the holy day from its “General Calendar” in 1969. But the holiday remains widely practiced and the date remains closely associated with love and relationships.

Here are seven Bible verses you can use today to express your love.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Next