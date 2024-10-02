Home News Vance-Walz spar over abortion, censorship, ‘historic immigration crisis' in VP debate

The two vice presidential nominees in the 2024 presidential election faced off in their first and only debate Tuesday night, which took place at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City exactly five weeks before Election Day.

Moderated by CBS’ Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz attempted to make the case for their respective presidential tickets as they discussed contentious issues, including abortion, illegal immigration and censorship.

Here are three highlights from Tuesday’s vice presidential debate.

