Home News Vatican releases image of frail Francis; plan for wealthy donors to join king's private meeting with pope withdrawn

The Vatican has released a photograph of Pope Francis in a wheelchair, offering the public a glimpse of the 88-year-old pontiff as he recovers from double pneumonia. Meanwhile, proposals surfaced about wealthy donors potentially joining King Charles on his forthcoming state visit to the Vatican.

The image shared on Sunday shows Francis wearing a purple stole, seated in front of an altar in the chapel of his hospital suite at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. The pope had concelebrated Mass earlier on Sunday, marking another step in his gradual recovery, according to the Vatican press office.

In a message to his followers, the pope acknowledged his frailty, referring to his hospitalization as a “period of trial,” while expressing gratitude for the prayers and support he has received, The Telegraph reported.

Francis has been recovering steadily since being hospitalized on Feb. 14, though he continues to require medical therapies, including motor and respiratory physiotherapy.

The Vatican reassured the public that his condition remains stable but stressed that he has yet to be discharged.

Despite his absence from public appearances, the pope has remained connected with his followers, addressing them through written messages and offering words of hope and encouragement.

Sunday marked the fifth-consecutive week that the pope was unable to deliver the Angelus prayer in person. Still, well-wishers gathered outside the hospital, demonstrating their affection and support for the Argentine pontiff.

Though the Vatican has indicated that the pope is no longer in immediate danger, concerns linger about his ability to preside over Easter celebrations, the holiest period in the Christian calendar. Traditionally, the pope leads a series of events, including the Good Friday procession and Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

Meanwhile, preparations for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to Italy and the Vatican, scheduled for April, continue, The Times of London reported.

Reports emerged concerning a proposal for wealthy donors connected to the King’s Foundation to attend a private meeting with the pope at Castel Gandolfo, historically used as a papal summer residence.

Kristina Murrin, chief executive of the King’s Foundation, suggested involving high-net-worth benefactors in the royal visit, framing it as a “money-can’t-buy experience” to honor longstanding supporters of the charity.

However, shortly after the proposal was sent via email to the Foreign Office, it was withdrawn.

It remains unclear who decided to abandon the idea — whether the charity itself, the Foreign Office, or Buckingham Palace.

A representative from the King’s Foundation told the Times of London that although informal discussions regarding attendees were held, no donors were officially invited or will attend any events during the state visit.

The King’s Foundation has experienced management turbulence recently, notably following the departure of Michael Fawcett amid allegations related to donor privileges. Subsequent investigations by charity regulators in England and Scotland suggested significant managerial failings during Fawcett's tenure, though a police inquiry resulted in no charges.