Venezuela crisis: 5 things you need to know about Maduro, Guaidó and mass exodus

Venezuela continues to be submerged in political chaos as Nicolas Maduro clings to power.

President Trump an other world leaders recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the nation's rightful president in January, but the situation remains dire as Maduro, who succeeded Hugo Chávez after his death in 2013, continues to maintain enough military, government and public support to fight for control of the country.

despite hyperinflation and mass starvation resulting from the regime's policies.

Maduro's policies have led to hyperinflation, starvation, and the mass exodus of millions of Venezuelans, but he continues to accuse the United States of sabotaging him.

What has been called the "Maduro diet" refers to the condition of the average Venezuelan who reported losing an average of 24 pounds in 2017 due to malnutrition and food shortages. Conditions have only worsened and in addition to mass starvation, the country is plagued with brutal violence and power outages that have turned deadly.