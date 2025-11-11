Home News Verdict delayed for second time in Matthew Grech 'conversion therapy' case

The verdict in the case of a Christian man in Malta who is facing potential fines and prison time for giving his testimony in 2022 about leaving homosexuality was delayed for the second time last week.

Matthew Grech, 36, was scheduled to receive a ruling last Thursday in his case, which has dragged on for three years. His lawyer received an email at the last minute informing him that the verdict had been postponed, according to the London-based nonprofit Christian Concern.

Grech has been engaged in a legal battle since he was criminally charged in 2022 for giving his testimony, which was allegedly an example of discussing and promoting so-called conversion practices in violation of Article 3 of Malta's Affirmation of Sexual Orientation, Gender and Gender Expression Act.

If convicted, Grech faces €5,000 (over $5,700) in fines or up to five months in prison. Passed in 2016, the law makes it "unlawful for any person" to "advertise conversion practices." It was the first of its kind in Europe and has served as a model for similar legislation in other countries.

The charges against Grech stemmed from an interview he gave in April 2022 to PMnews Malta, an independent outlet that invited him to discuss his story and his views on conversion therapy bans.

During the interview, he recounted his struggles to relate to other boys growing up, a pain that later became sexualized. At no point did he invite anyone to attend therapy to change their sexual orientation or gender identity, though he was critical of the Maltese law.

He mentioned scientific perspectives about addressing trauma by utilizing "talking therapy," which can "sometimes reduce same-sex attraction and gender confusion," according to Christian Concern.

After becoming a Christian, Grech said he came to believe that homosexuality is not an identity, but rather a sinful behavior that he could no longer continue as a Christian.

"Just like every other sin, one can repent from it and ask God for forgiveness and ask Him for strength to overcome," Grech said at the time.

After the interview, both Grech and the two journalists at PMnews Malta who interviewed him were prosecuted under the Maltese law against advertising conversion therapy.

The complaint against him came from Silvan Agius, an LGBT activist from Malta who played a role in crafting the law and has served as a cabinet expert for EU Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli since 2019.

Also involved in the complaint were Christian Attard, a founding member of the Malta LGTBIQ Rights Movement, who has served on the European Commission on Sexual Orientation Law, and Cynthia Chircop, who co-chairs the organization.

In a video message recorded for CLC following the delayed verdict, Grech expressed disappointment but also hope amid the suffering he has endured by standing up for what he believes is right.

"Jesus said, 'Rejoice when you were being persecuted for my name,' so I stay joyful," Grech said. "I stay patient in trials. I'm not surprised when trials come, because we were warned that they would come. So I feel at peace."

"I feel very well-supported by my Christian family all across the world, but there is a sense of responsibility in this case that is clearly felt as well, for my part, but I believe we're doing a great job to stand for Christ in this hour," he added.