Vikings QB Kirk Cousins read through entire Bible for the first time

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he read through the entire Bible in two years and has recommended that fans do the same.

Cousins, a two-time pro bowler, declared on Twitter that he has finally accomplished something he had never done.

“It took me over two years, but just finished reading through the entire Bible for the first time,” Cousins wrote in a Jan. 18 tweet. “[I definitely] recommend it!”

The tweet includes a photo of Cousins' well-used Bible he received from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

It took me over two years, but just finished reading through the entire Bible for the first time. Def recommend it! pic.twitter.com/EjBqVWMZLZ — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 18, 2020

Cousins' tweet drew responses from many followers on Twitter.

Former NFL player and current pastor of the multiethnic Transformation Church in South Carolina Derwin Gray responded to Cousins tweet with his own tweet featuring prayer hands and fist emojis.

Minnesota Vikings fullback CJ Ham, who also was selected to participate in the annual AFC–NFC Pro Bowl this year,” replied to Cousins tweet as well, stating, "I'm next." Ham, who identifies himself on Twitter as “follower of Jesus” and a father, shared a photo of a children’s book called “The Beginner’s Bible.”

The Christian vocal quartet Avalon also responded by congratulating him on his accomplishment.

“His Word is a light unto our path,” the Avalon official account tweeted.

Cousins, a devout Christian and son of a pastor, has never been afraid to share his faith.

Cousins made headlines when he gave God the glory after winning the first NFL playoff game of his eight-year NFL career. On Jan. 5, the Vikings upset Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints 26-20.

In a post-game interview on the field, Cousins was asked about how he has overcome the load he has carried as he has been criticized in the media for supposedly not being able to win the big game.

Cousins said that he has been able to find peace in God’s sovereignty.

“Win or lose today, God is still on the throne,” Cousins told Fox News’ Chris Myers. “And I take comfort in that.”

On Sunday, Cousins competed in the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida. He led the NFC team in passing with 181 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Before the game, fellow NFC quarterback and Christian Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks gave up his starting spot in honor of another Christian quarterback Drew Brees, who has yet to decide if he’ll retire from playing after his age 41 season.

After the game, Cousins also tweeted about the shocking passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven others Sunday morning.

“So sad to hear of Kobe’s passing,” Cousins wrote. “We lost a legend. Praying for his family, friends and all of his fans. I believe his Mamba mentality will live on with all those he inspired.”

Cousins’ recommendation for others to read through the Bible comes as MLB all-star pitcher Adam Wainwright recently launched a one-year online Bible study for fans.