Tim Tebow marries former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, says it's a ‘dream come true’

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Beloved Christian athlete Tim Tebow married former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters on Monday night and said all of his “dreams have come true.”

The former NFL quarterback and Nel-Peters had a weekend full of events in her hometown of Cape Town, South Africa, leading up to the big day, all of which the couple documented on Instagram. On their wedding day, Tebow shared a photo from their ceremony, captioning it “forever.”

The 2017 Miss Universe winner also shared a photo of the pair walking down the aisle as husband and wife as their guests showered them with white rose pedals. She captioned the moment “Forever and Always.”

According to People magazine, Tebow and Nel-Peters professed their love for one another in a sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. The ceremony was 30-minutes and they exchanged handwritten vows to one another.

“We’ve worked very hard to make the wedding absolutely perfect,” Tebow told the outlet. “This is a celebration of our relationship, and we’re surrounded by the people we love.”

They invited approximately 260 guests to witness their big day and made sure to blend both American and South African traditions as a representation of the couple.

The day before the wedding Tebow told People magazine: “I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”

Nel-Peters looked angelic in a custom-made gown from David’s Bridal accentuated by diamond and pearl earrings. The bride said she wanted to look back at her wedding day and see a representation of who they are as individuals.

“We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives,” Nel-Peters added.

Among their friends and family in attendance were Passion City Church pastor Louie Giglio and his wife, Shelley, and Churchome leader Judah Smith and his wife, Chelsea.

Tebow has shared videos of behind the scene moments on Instagram Stories.

Tebow proposed to Nel-Peters at his family’s farm outside Jacksonville, Florida, a year ago this month. After the proposal, which took place in front of an arbor and a custom bench that was engraved with the date the couple first met, South African singer Matthew Mole serenaded the couple by singing their favorite song, "The Wedding Song."

Tebow has been outspoken throughout his college and professional sports career about his celibacy and waiting until marriage to have sex. And during the premiere for “Run The Race” he revealed that he and Nel-Peters were likewise waiting until marriage.

“It’s just a choice that we made, that we both wanted to do that together and we’ll try to make it as special as possible,” Tebow said.