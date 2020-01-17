Tim Tebow, fiancée give wedding guests option to make charitable donation instead of buying gifts

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Tim Tebow announced this week that he and his fiancée, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, have decided that instead of only requesting wedding gifts, they're giving their guests the option of making a donation to the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“Without a doubt, @demileighnp and I are better together than we ever were apart,” the former Heisman trophy winner wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday, before telling fans more about his and Nel-Peters' plan as an alternative to receiving wedding gifts.

“As we started planning the wedding, one thing we knew we wanted to do was to give all of our guests the option to support the mission of TTF in lieu of gifts,” he said.

For many years, The Tebow Foundation has sponsored an annual worldwide event called Night to Shine that celebrates the lives of children and adults who have special needs. The foundation funds many ministry initiatives along with providing free orthopedic surgeries for people living in the Philippines at The Tebow CURE hospital in partnership with CURE International.

The celebrity couple has teamed up with The Knot, a leading all-in-one wedding-planning resource, to set up the registry for their big day.

“@TheKnot made it so easy for Demi and I to create a registry that reflects our heart and lifestyle. From entertaining items to the charity registry to help TTF continue fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves,” he continued.

Tebow proposed to Nel-Peters at his family’s farm outside Jacksonville, Florida, a year ago this month. After the proposal, which took place in front of an arbor and a custom bench that was engraved with the date the couple first met, South African singer Matthew Mole serenaded the couple by singing their favorite song, "The Wedding Song."

News of the couple's budding romance was made known in July 2018 when Tebow told ESPN he was blessed to have a beauty queen in his life.

"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life," Tebow said. "I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful.”

In August 2018, Nel-Peters, who is from South Africa and won the Miss Universe crown in November 2017, wished her new beau a happy birthday on Instagram, confirming to the public that they were in a relationship.

On the "Today" show, Tebow share the story of when they first met. "We actually met through one of our nonprofits called Night to Shine," Tebow told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

The couple met because Nel-Peters sister, who has since died, had special needs and was a guest at a Night to Shine event.