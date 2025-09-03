Home News UMC-affiliated Virginia Wesleyan University will change name, draws pushback from alumni

Virginia Wesleyan University, an academic institution with ties to The United Methodist Church, plans to change its name next year to honor a woman who contributed extensively to the school's development, garnering opposition from some alumni who say it "disregards" the school's legacy.

The VWU board of trustees unanimously approved the name change to Batten University last month, and it will be effective on July 1, 2026, according to a recent announcement.

The name honors Jane Batten, who served on the VWU trustees board for several years and became its first female chair. She also gave considerable donations to various university endeavors.

Chartered in 1961 by the UMC Virginia Conference, VWU opened to students in 1966. At present, the university has an estimated 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled.

Trustees Board Chair Nancy DeFord told a gathering of around 400 people on Aug. 20 that, with the change, the school is "embracing a name that symbolizes strength, stability, and resilience."

"We are proud to honor Jane Batten's transformational contributions and set a course for a strong, new chapter in our University's history. We are not the same institution we were 10 years ago — or even last year," stated DeFord.

"The name Batten … is a testament to the love, care, philanthropy, and ideas that the family has contributed to Virginia Wesleyan. Over time, we can all take a great deal of pride in carrying that name forward."

News of the upcoming name change received its share of pushback from alumni and others, with an online petition protesting the decision garnering over 5,500 names as of Wednesday morning.

The petition claims the original name of the university represents "a community, a history, and a legacy built by generations of students." They believe that removing "Virginia Wesleyan" from the name "disregards this proud legacy."

"The recent decision to rename the university to Batten University strips away that identity, erases its Methodist roots, and severs the alumni connection that so many of us hold dear," read the petition, in part.

"While we respect the generosity of the Batten family, this renaming comes at too high a cost: the loss of our shared story. This potential renaming affects not only current students and staff but also a vast network of alumni who cherish their affiliation with Virginia Wesleyan."

According to a statement from the UMC Virginia Conference, the name change has the support of the Rev. Beth Givens, the representative for the bishop on the trustees board. The university and the denomination will continue to have strong ties. The regional body noted that the relationship has "strengthened in recent years at a conference, district, and local church level."

"VWU began a new model for ministry on their campus in 2022 by partnering with Haygood UMC where [VWU President Scott] Miller and his wife, Annie, are also members. There is shared staffing between Haygood UMC and the student ministries at VWU, under the excellent leadership of Marie Porter," states the UMC conference.

"While the student ministries at VWU are in ministry to all faiths, there is a distinctively Wesleyan emphasis. Students at VWU are active in the ministries at Haygood UMC as well as other area churches."

Last week, a demonstration was held to protest the decision, which featured WVU graduates of different decades, among them Kim Mayo, a member of the university's alumni council.

A 1998 graduate, Mayo told The Virginian-Pilot that she had received several calls from alumni opposed to the renaming. She said she felt "powerless," adding that "my voice doesn't matter."

"I know a lot of our alumni feel disrespected throughout the process, so I share those concerns as well," Mayo said. "I feel, as an alumni council member, my role is not to be a mouthpiece for the current administration, but to represent alumni from near and far."