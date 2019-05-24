Vision Church of Atlanta adds psychic medium to ministerial staff

The Vision Church of Atlanta, Georgia, a progressive congregation, has added a psychic medium who claims to commune with the dead to their staff.

Lakara Foster, who holds a doctorate of ministry from The Interdenominational Theological Center, is now a licensed minister at The Vision Church of Atlanta, Rolling Out reported. She is also the creator and star of the YouTube series “The Gift,” which she argues God told her to do. It follows her life as a medium, minister, and spiritual teacher.

“God told me to do the show. Honestly, I was reluctant at first because I felt very vulnerable and thought I would get a lot of pushback and negative feedback being a minister and a medium. I thought people wouldn’t understand but I knew I still had to do it. I knew I had been called to do it. When I asked God, ‘Why this gift? Why not singing? God said, ‘I promised my people eternal life. How will my people know that I’ve kept promise if you don’t demonstrate your gift?’” she told Rolling Out.

Foster argues that psychic mediumship should be included among the spiritual gifts of the modern Church because James 1:17 teaches that “every good and perfect gift is from above.”

The Christian Post reached out to The Vision Church for comment on the appointment Thursday but no one was immediately available.

In an interview with Great Day Louisiana earlier this year, Foster discussed how her gift allows her to communicate with the dead.

“A psychic medium, what I try to explain to people is, psychic is a very umbrella term. I believe to some degree we all have some type of psychic intuition. A medium falls under that umbrella. Being a medium allows me to communicate with our loved ones who are departed. So I tell people all mediums are psychic but all psychics are not medium,” she said.

She explained that she has been using her gift for a long time and had always wanted to use her gift without sacrificing her faith in Jesus.

“For me it was very important that I was able to merge the two. My love for God, my love for Jesus. But really ... I knew that I could heal through ministry but I’ve always been healing, so it was kind of natural to be able to merge the two to continue that level of healing,” she said.

“One of the reasons I pursued my doctorate on this topic is because I really wanted to understand my gift from the intersections of Afrocentrism and Christianity, and why the church believes this gift shouldn’t be considered a spiritual gift among those listed in the Bible,” she further stated to Rolling Out.

Foster noted that she has received a lot of support from her church and members of her family, like her father who also claims to possesses the gift to commune with the dead.

“My church family has been super supportive. … My family has been just as incredible. My father shares a similar gift and my mother is the executive producer of the web-series ‘The Gift,’” she said.