Voddie Baucham to return to native US after decade in Zambia, asks for prayer

Pastor and bestselling author Voddie T. Baucham announced Monday that he and his family will be returning to his native United States after a decade living abroad in Lusaka, Zambia.

"After nearly a decade in Zambia, the time has come for the Bauchams to repatriate to the USA," Baucham posted to Instagram, encouraging his followers to subscribe to his newsletter for the "longer story" as he readies to leave on Dec. 1.

Baucham, who married his wife Bridget in 1989, has nine children and three grandchildren, according to his website. He has lived in Zambia since 2015, but has often made speaking tours throughout the U.S.

Baucham went on to ask for prayer regarding the sale of his home in Lusaka and for African Christian University, where he served as founding dean. He reiterated his call for prayer for his family, for whom he noted the "transition will not be easy."

"Pray for wisdom as we seek to follow the Lord in regard to our next move," Baucham wrote. "Pray for our furlough. We still need to take care of a number of things in the U.S. before we settle."

Baucham was born in Los Angeles to a single mother and would go on to pastor a church in Houston, Texas, before becoming the dean of theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia. He would later serve as a senior lecturer in the university's School of Divinity.

Baucham rose to national prominence in 2021 for his bestseller Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism's Looming Catastrophe, which explored the neo-Marxist roots of the critical social justice movement as it relates to race.

Baucham's most recent book, It's Not Like Being Black: How Sexual Activists Hijacked the Civil Rights Movement, was published in June and delves into what he described as the attempt by sexual activists to subvert the civil rights movement to promote sexual immorality.

In an interview with The Christian Post in June that touched on topics ranging from Christian nationalism to the rise of politicized "sexual minorities," Baucham expressed concern that because of widespread sexual immorality, the U.S. was on the same moral "trajectory" that ended in the demise of great civilizations in the past.

"I always have hope, because I belong to Christ," Baucham told CP. "The Kingdom of God is undefeated. And not only is the Kingdom of God undefeated, it's undefeatable. So, I'm not worried about that."

"However, when I start thinking about our culture, when I start thinking about our society, I'm a lot less hopeful in that regard, because we've seen this movie before," he continued. "We've seen it with all of the great civilizations in world history — how they were born, how they ascended to greatness, and then how they decayed internally, morally, and eventually met their demise."

"And it's terrible to come to the realization that we're on that trajectory. So from that standpoint, it's not very hopeful," he added. "And I believe that the only hope that we have is awakening and revival, some kind of supernatural spiritual intervention. Beyond that, we're toast."