‘Voice’ contestant Jay Allen releases emotional video 'No Prayer Like My Mama's' following her death

“The Voice” Season 22 contestant Jay Allen, a former worship leader, released a new video following his mother's death, sharing the power of her prayers.

“No Prayer Like Mama’s” was written by the singer-songwriter along with Justin Morgan. Allen’s mother died in 2019 of Alzheimer’s disease, and his new single aims to honor her faith in God to protect him throughout his life.

Allen recently sat down with Music Mayhem for an interview, opening up about his loss and the supernatural experience he had when filming the video.

The artist said he used music to process his mother's passing.

“I really went to war against that disease, became an advocate for the National Alzheimer’s Association and a philanthropist, and raised a bunch of money to help fight against Alzheimer’s. But at the same time, I was grieving and in a pretty tough place for a while," the 36-year-old Allen revealed.

"And I’ll always be honest about that because I feel like being an artist specifically, it’s your obligation to talk about things that are hard to talk about. Cause that’s how you relate to people and how they relate to you."

Now ready to move forward, Allen said he believes his mother is with him.

“Even though I lost my mother, I believe she went home and she’s still with me and she’s still thinking of me, guiding me,” Allen continued.

While filming the music video for “No Prayer Like Mama’s,” directed by Tessa and Dustin Sturm, Allen had a supernatural experience.

”It’s a chapel built on the side of a mountain, and it’s one of the most beautiful views in the country,” he described.

Located in Cleveland, South Carolina, the video is shot in front of the Fred W. Symmes Chapel, known as “The Pretty Place.” The location would cost more than $2,000 every two hours to rent, something the musician could not do with his budget.

The directors pushed back and really wanted to make it work, so they gave it one last try, and God answered their request.

”So they say, ‘we’re going to give it one last shot. We just feel like God’s leading us to make this happen.’ So they shared my story, every link they could find online, and they called me back, and they were ecstatic,” Allen explained

The venue owners allowed Allen to use the backdrop for free because they were so moved by his story.

While filming the video, Allen said he experienced God’s hand in changing the weather for his video. The vast mountains in the distance were covered by clouds.

“I got to the first hook of the song, and lights shot through the clouds on me. That’s how the day went,” he testified. “Goosebumps. That is literally how the day went. I mean, I couldn’t have planned it. Even if I shot that music video just for myself to get through, these long last few years that I’ve been through, then so be it. But it turned out beautiful.”

The song has been very therapeutic for Allen.

“I feel like there’s almost like a release. I can kind of move on to what’s next,” he concluded.

The Iowa native made it to the knockouts round of NBC’s “The Voice” and has garnered much fame as a country singer.

On Instagram, Allen opened up to his 100,000 followers about what his new music video means to him.

“IT’S OUT!!! It’s impossible to explain in words how much this music video means to me. This is not just another release, it’s the end of what was a long and painful process of grieving the loss of my mother, and the beginning of healing and happiness,” he wrote. “To all of you beautiful and strong mothers out there that have dedicated your lives to raising, protecting, and praying over your children, I dedicate this to you.”

“Thank you for showing us all the power of a mother’s love," he concluded. "And to my angel of a mother, thank you for guiding me during your time on earth and now from heaven. You will always live in my heart as I begin to share the rest of me. This is my gift to you."