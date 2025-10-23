Home News Watch: ‘I Can Only Imagine 2’ trailer drops, reveals new chapter of faith, family and redemption

The first full trailer has dropped for "I Can Only Imagine 2," the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 faith-based hit, offering fans a deeper look into the next chapter of MercyMe frontman Bart Millard's story.

Following the breakout success of the film "I Can Only Imagine," which grossed over $83 million domestically, Millard (portrayed again by John Michael Finley) celebrates sold-out arenas and a devoted fan base. But behind the spotlight, his past threatens the family he's built, especially the fragile bond with his son Sam (Sammy Dell). Meanwhile, hopeful newcomer Tim Timmons (played by Milo Ventimiglia, known for "This Is Us") joins the band for what becomes their biggest tour yet.

Through their unlikely friendship, Millard finds renewed gratitude only to discover that Timmons is carrying his own hardships and secrets, forcing Bart to face his past and repair relationships with his wife, Shannon (Sophie Skelton), and Sam before fame costs him what matters most.

The trailer showcases key moments: backstage tension, the pressures of stardom, family strain and moments of vulnerability. Even as the band finds massive success, Bart continues to struggle personally.

"You got your dream, you inspired millions of people — what'd you think was going to happen? You were just going to ride off into the sunset? No more struggles or pain?" Trace Adkins' Scott Brickell asks in one scene.

"'I Can Only Imagine' was such a defining moment seven years ago," director Andy Erwin said in a statement. "I never dreamed there was more story to tell — until we heard the story behind MercyMe's hit 'Even If.' Learning how Tim Timmons and Bart Millard co-wrote that song out of deep, lived faith moved us to tears; the honesty and hope woven through each of their journeys are undeniable. Brent and I knew immediately that 'I Can Only Imagine' truly deserved a sequel."

McCorkle added: "Returning to the world of Imagine has been a deeply personal and profoundly moving journey — for me and for so many who helped bring this uplifting story to life. Its themes of finding gratitude in our grief and discovering beauty that rises from ashes feel more relevant now than ever. Watching this chapter of Bart and Tim's story unfold for the big screen has been an honor. I can't wait for audiences everywhere to experience it this February."

Set for release via Lionsgate in U.S. theaters on Feb. 20, 2026, the film is once again produced by Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate.

The sequel is based on the true story behind MercyMe's hit "Even If." The song was another chart-topping song that offered a poignant message of faith in the face of suffering. "Even If" was inspired by Millard's experience with his son's illness, a deeply personal struggle that shaped the band's music and ministry.

"My son, Sam, is 15 years old, and he's been a diabetic since he was 2. When you're a parent of a child with any kind of chronic illness, these things don't go away. You have a lot of good days, but some days you feel like you're losing bad. I was in the midst of one of those bad days when 'Even If' was written," Millard previously said of the song.

Lyrics include the lines: "They say it only takes a little faith/ To move a mountain/ Well good thing/ A little faith is all I have, right now/ But God, when You choose/ To leave mountains unmovable/ Oh give me the strength to be able to sing/ It is well with my soul. ... I know You're able and I know You can/ Save through the fire with Your mighty hand/ But even if You don't/ My hope is You alone."

In 2018, Millard applauded filmmakers for doing what he termed a "great job with a redemption story, adding: "It's kind of scary making a faith-based film. I didn't want it to be low-hanging fruit or kind of a corny movie, and I think they did a really great job of capturing the emotion. There were some scenes for me, in watching the film, that made me really uncomfortable — because I was kind of reliving it, and I think that's a sign of a job well done."

Watch the trailer below.