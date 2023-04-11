Watermark Church leader looks to the Bible to answer Gen Zers questions about 'gray areas' and sin

A Texas megachurch leader says there are “gray areas” in life when it comes to making certain decisions that could lead to sin, and it's best to look to the Bible first and apply it to one's present circumstances.

Is it OK to drink alcohol? Is it OK to move in with my fiancée if we sleep in separate bedrooms so we can save money? These were just a couple of the questions read by Josiah Jones, young adult director of volunteers for Watermark Community Church, during a recent gathering where he addressed "Gray Areas of Christianity" at a weekly gathering of millennials and Gen Zers in their 20s and 30s called The Porch in Dallas, Texas.

“You know those things in life that aren't always black and white? For some of you, the gray areas are a sin. But for others of you ... like the things that we're going to propose tonight, it's not a sin for you,” Jones said.

Drinking alcohol

One example of a gray area, Jones said, is drinking alcohol.

“It's 100 percent clear from God's Word … that getting drunk is a sin. Ephesians 5:18 says this: 'Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to debauchery. Instead, be filled with the Spirit.'

“In other words, that’s sin. ... But it's also clear that the Bible doesn't say anything about you not being able to have a drink. That's also clear. We have the freedom to drink moderately."

Although drinking alcohol is not like the forbidden fruit in Genesis, Jones said there are times when it might not be good for someone to have even one drink. Jones recounted having an addiction to alcohol, with this battle leading him to dedicate five years of his life to sobriety.

“Before Christ, I was nearly an alcoholic. And when I came to Christ, it's not like everything just cleaned up and I never had a drink. And so, I would go out even after [saying], ‘Hey, Jesus is my Lord and Savior.’ And I would drink, and sometimes that would lead me to drunkenness. [And that led to] just one too many times of drunkenness. So for me, it was bringing me under its power,” Jones admitted.

“For the next five years, I just said, ‘Hey, I'm just going to cut it off. I'm going to starve my flesh of this privilege.’ The Bible doesn't say you can't drink. But for me, I couldn't, because it led to an unhealthy place.”

Christians need to determine what is best for themselves when it comes to whether or not they should drink a minimal or moderate amount of alcohol, Jones added.

He stressed, however, that Christians shouldn’t make that decision on their own. Instead, they should “let trusted voices into [their] life that can help make that decision.”

“I think the tendency for us is [to say], ‘Yeah, check. I'm good.’ And we're just not very thoughtful in wanting that circle and asking people … that know us and we know them. And they can help make that decision for us and give you some more thoughtful questions to possibly ask based on your history,” Jones said.

“You should ask questions like, 'Are you running to alcohol as a means of escape because you're stressed?’”

Smoking marijuana

Jones said another gray area is whether or not smoking marijuana in states where it's legal is OK.

“Even though I believe most people don't let borders stop them from smoking weed, I can see how you get there. Like some of you have this mindset, ‘Well, it's OK to have that glass of wine, you know, or that beer, liquor at 21, [so] it's OK for me to hit this blunt,” Jones illustrated.

“And again, … I'm genuinely asking … is it really to help you with your anxiety and sleep? Or if you had to be honest, you like how you feel? [or] it allows you to check out of reality?”

Jones said Ephesians 5:1 which states, “Do not be drunk with wine. For that is debauchery. But be filled with the Spirit,” is only about alcohol.

“I think [the verse is] for a lot of different things. … Can you be filled with the Spirit and filled with weed? I would love to have that discussion. I genuinely want to learn because I don't want you to do anything that would suppress the Spirit of God in you. Because He's our guide,” Jones declared. “The Bible says that when you commit your life to Jesus, He gives you another power so that you would submit to that power, not to the ways of the world's power.”

Dressing modestly

When it comes to the gray area of choosing what clothes to wear, Jones said, it is vital that Christians question why they choose to dress a certain way.

“[Is it] in the name of body positivity or this is what everyone else is doing? You kind of justified your actions in wearing this or going here or buying that. But deep down you really want the attention from the opposite sex,” Jones said.

“You really want that guy to slide into your DMs. Or guys, you just want that girl to ... tell you how great you are. And you just want someone to gas you up because you've been in that gym looking good and you've lost your 20 pounds and you're down to 10% body weight or whatever it is,” he continued.

“I'm just saying, what's the motivation of your heart? These things are bad in and of themselves. The motivation of your heart can tell everything. … Is there any real reason to show that much body to anyone other than just to kind of get praise?”

Listening to secular music

Jones said listening to secular music can be considered another gray area, as some might be led deeper into sins when they listen to secular music. For them, he said, they should avoid being tempted further into sin.

As an example, he said: You've had a long day. It was a frustrating day. You turn on the Spotify playlist. When you get in your car, you go to a rap song and it's hooking up with girls [and] explicit language. Let me ask, do you need more of the world in that moment or do you need more of the Kingdom of God in that moment?”

“Is that going to hook you to a place of, ‘Hey, Tinder … I just need a quick hookup.’ … Is that going to lead you to that place? … Is it going to lead you to not glorify God?”

Self-reflection

Jones told the audience of young adults that there are four questions Christians should ask themselves when trying to decide whether something that is in a gray area that could potentially lead to sin:

Is it helpful physically, mentally and spiritually?

Does it bring me under its power?

Does it hurt others?

Does it glorify God?

“If you ask these questions, think over it. Go be free, man. Go enjoy it for the glory of God and try your best not to entertain what would be evil and sinful,” Jones said.

“In the Bible, it is clear that not all sin is a gray area and not all gray areas are sin. But I think, for some of us, we want to make all gray areas gray. And I don't see that in my Bible,” he added.

“And so, what I see in my Bible is this: That there is none righteous. No, not one. … What I see in my Bible, in Romans 3:23, is that ‘all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.’ What I see in my Bible is Jesus stepping onto the scene, and He says, 'I am the way.’ John 14:6. 'I am the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.'"