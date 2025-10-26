Home News WEA opens 14th General Assembly in Seoul with united mission: ‘The Gospel for Everyone by 2033’

SEOUL, South Korea — The World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) opened its 14th General Assembly on Monday morning, at Sarang Church bringing together hundreds of leaders from every continent under the theme “The Gospel for Everyone by 2033.”

Held from Oct. 27–Oct. 31, the gathering marks one of the most significant events in the global evangelical movement, uniting representatives from nine regional and 161 national alliances that together represent more than 600 million Evangelicals worldwide.

WEA Executive Chair the Rev. Goodwill Shana opened the assembly with a call for renewed unity and vision as evangelicals look toward the year 2033 — the 2,000th anniversary of Christ’s resurrection. “This assembly is more than a meeting,” Shana said. “It is a gathering of a family, a time to pray together, think together, and reimagine how the WEA can serve the global Church in the years ahead.”

Shana described the assembly as a historic moment for the Alliance, noting that it marks the transition to a new International Council and the handover of leadership to a new Secretary General. He emphasized that the WEA’s strength lies not in its structure but in the relationships that connect churches and leaders around the world. “We are evangelicals united for global transformation,” he said. “Across nations and cultures, we come together to demonstrate the unity that Christ gives.”

Attorney Botrus Mansour, the Secretary General-designate who will assume leadership of the WEA at the close of the assembly, delivered his first address to the global constituency.

“It is very touching to see brothers and sisters from all around the world, bound together in the blood of Christ,” Mansour said. Reflecting on Psalm 133 and John 17, he underscored the biblical call to unity. “Jesus prayed, ‘Let them be one as we are one,’” he said. “Just imagine the closeness of that unity — like the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. That is the kind of bond we are called to live out.”

Mansour acknowledged the diversity of the worldwide evangelical family — encompassing different languages, cultures, and traditions — but said that these differences should strengthen, not divide, the Church.

“We are diverse,” he said, “but the wall of separation has been demolished. We are one in Christ. Let’s celebrate that in this conference and walk together to fulfill the mission God has given us.”

Welcoming global leaders to Korea

Representing the Asian host region, Godfrey Yogarajah, chair of the Asia Evangelical Alliance, welcomed delegates and described the gathering as a milestone for global evangelical cooperation. “Asia, with its rich heritage and evangelical growth, is privileged to host this General Assembly,” he said. “Together we stand united in faith and vision to strengthen the church, deepen fellowship, and extend Christ’s love worldwide.”

He encouraged participants to use the occasion to listen to the Holy Spirit and renew their shared mission. “May our time be marked by spiritual renewal, mutual encouragement, and inspiring dialogue that equips us for the challenges ahead,” Yogarajah said.

Rev. Seok-soon Im, chairman of the Korea Evangelical Fellowship, also extended greetings on behalf of the Korean church and expressed gratitude to Sarang Church and Yoido Full Gospel Church for their partnership in hosting the event.

“The reason the churches in Korea are devoting themselves to serve this assembly is that the grace they received from the Lord is so great that they want to share it with the world,” Im said. “Through this gathering, may the heart of Jesus be renewed and spread to all nations.”

A vision for “The Gospel for Everyone”

The theme of the assembly, “The Gospel for Everyone by 2033,” is rooted in Ephesians 2:13–18 and reflects the WEA’s commitment to ensuring that every person has the opportunity to hear and respond to the gospel within the next decade.

Throughout the week, delegates will spend time in worship and prayer, hear panel discussions, and engage in strategic conversations aimed at strengthening cooperation among national and regional alliances, building unity in a polarized world, and advancing evangelism across cultures.

Founded in 1846, the World Evangelical Alliance serves as a global platform for collaboration among evangelical churches and organizations. Through its alliances, networks, and commissions, it works to strengthen local churches, promote religious freedom, and demonstrate the unity of the body of Christ.

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International