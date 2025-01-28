Home News Trump admin. removes webpage for changing sex on Social Security card

The Trump administration appears to have removed a page providing instructions on how to amend sex identification on a Social Security card as part of an effort to promote a traditional understanding of biological sex.

An archived version of the Social Security Administration's website, captured on Jan. 14, contains instructions on how to "change sex identification" on a Social Security card.

"You don't need to provide medical or legal evidence of your sex designation," the website stated at the time. "Currently, you can change your sex identification to male or female, but we are examining ways to provide an unspecified sex identification option in the future."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The webpage informed trans-identified and gender-fluid individuals of their option to request a "replacement social security card" and outlined how the Social Security Administration would send a "free replacement card after we update your record."

The posting reflected the belief espoused by the Biden administration that there are multiple genders and that it is possible to change genders as well as have a gender identity that differs from biological sex.

As of the final week of the Biden administration, the webpage providing instructions as to how to "change sex identification" on a Social Security card was accessible by clicking on a subheading underneath the word "Record" on the Social Security Administration's homepage.

The webpage has been removed since President Donald Trump took office. The only remaining options are instructions on how to change one's name, update contact information, update citizenship or immigration status and report a death.

The Social Security Administration allowed people to change the sex identification on their Social Security card in October 2022, halfway through the Biden administration. Then-Acting Social Security Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi said at the time that the new policy "allows people to self-select their sex in our records without needing to provide documentation of their sex designation."

In an archived version of the blog post announcing the development, Kijakazi defended the move as part of the Social Security Administration's "Equity Action Plan," which "includes a commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security Number card application process."

The link to the blog post now redirects to a page reading "404 Error - Article Not Found," indicating that it has been removed.

The removal comes after Trump signed an executive order titled "Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government" that makes it the policy of the federal government to recognize only two genders: male and female.

The order defines sex as "an individual's immutable biological classification as either male or female," stressing that the term "is not a synonym for and does not include the concept of 'gender identity.'"

The executive order includes a definition of female as "a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell, while defining the word "male" as "a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell." The order also authorized the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide "clear guidance expanding on the sex-based definitions set forth in this order" within 30 days.