Weekly Briefing: Anne Graham Lotz Cancer, Kavanaugh Hearing, Social Justice Statement

(Screenshot: Family Leadership Summit) Anne Graham Lotz, evangelist and daughter of Billy Graham, speaks at the 2016 Family Leadership Summit.

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Anne Graham Lotz has cancer

The influential evangelist and daughter of the late Billy Graham announced on Tuesday that she has breast cancer. She was diagnosed on Aug. 17.

Called "the best preacher in the family" by her father, Lotz is trusting God and declaring, "I will not fear."

"So I am left to worship and totally trust our God who is ultimately in control. Of everything."

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh hearing gets rancorous

The confirmation hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, began this week and it has been described by some as an "outrageous example of political theater."

With constant disruptions from protesters and grilling from senators, Kavanaugh has faced questions about "committee confidential" documents (which were leaked to the media and the public), the Russia probe, guns, presidential powers and abortion.

On Roe v. Wade, he said the decision has been reaffirmed many times.

Thousands join John MacArthur to reject "social justice" as a threat to the Gospel

(Screenshot: T4G) John MacArthur speaks at the annual Together for the Gospel (T4G) conference in in Louisville, Kentucky.

More than 4,000 Christians and organizations have signed The Statement on Social Justice & the Gospel, affirming their belief that the Bible's teaching is being challenged by concern for "social justice."

They believe that these "dangerous ideas and corrupted moral values" (on race, gender and human sexuality) have quickly spread "from the culture at large into churches and Christian organizations — including some that are evangelical and Reformed."

The statement includes 14 affirmations and denials.

John MacArthur of Grace Community church wrote a blog recently, calling the "obsession" with "social justice" "the most subtle and dangerous threat so far."

Pregnancy centers helped 2 million people last year

A new report from the Charlotte Lozier Institute revealed that pregnancy centers provided approximately 2 million people in the U.S. with free services last year, saving communities $161 million annually in estimated costs.

Credentialed nurse sonographers and registered diagnostic medical sonographers contributed 400,100 hours of free services, along with 100 mobile ultrasound units to bring services to women out in the community.

Rock the Universe is happening

(Photo: Universal Studios) Thousands attend Rock the Universe at Universal Studios Florida.

Deemed Florida's biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe is kicking off Friday at Universal Studios Florida with Jesus Culture, Lauren Daigle and Zach Williams, among others.

What's worth noting is that Universal's competitor, Walt Disney World, announced this year that it will no longer be holding its Christian festival (Night of Joy) after more than three decades.

Rock the Universe is going 20 years strong and Mark Hall of Casting Crowns hopes Universal will continue to offer the faith-based event for years to come.

There's even a Sunday morning worship service so attendees don't have to worry about missing church.

Pray for

Anne Graham Lotz who is battling cancer

Family of Pastor Andrew Stoecklein, who committed suicide. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday.

Father Christopher Ogaga, who was kidnapped in Nigeria.

New releases

Expand | Collapse

Film:

God Bless the Broken Road (Sept. 7)

Album:

Look Up Child by Lauren Daigle (Sept. 7)

Books:

Playing for More: Trust Beyond What You Can Seeby Case Keenum (Sept. 4)

Didn't See It Coming: Overcoming the Seven Greatest Challenges That No One Expects and Everyone Experiences by Carey Nieuwhof (Sept. 4)