What does worship feel like in the metaverse? Why virtual church could explode

What do church and worship look and feel like in the metaverse? Christian Post reporter Leonardo Blair recently dove in deep, experiencing church in the metaverse for the first time.

"For the most part, once you get beyond the VR, everything about church in the metaverse felt familiar. There were overt and not so overt invitations to give generously," he wrote in a recent article explaining his experience. "There were signs inviting you to join a number of small groups, and then there was preaching."

Blair joins "The Inside Story" to discuss his experience and respond to what critics and proponents might have to say. Listen to the episode (and subscribe to the podcast):

You can read Blair's reporting on church in the metaverse by clicking here, here and here.

The Inside Story takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

