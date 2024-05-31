Home News 'When Calls the Heart' star Mamie Laverock 'doing well' after 5-story fall

"When Calls the Heart" star Mamie Laverock is "doing well" following her hospitalization due to a fall from a fifth-floor balcony earlier this week, family members say.

A GoFundMe update made by the 19-year-old actress' family states that she is "out of her big surgeries" and that doctors say she is "doing well," according to Deadline.

"It's impossible for us to be happier," her parents continued, as quoted by Deadline on Thursday. "Thank you all for your support."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Laverock is known for her role as Rosaleen Sullivan on Hallmark Channel's "When Calls The Heart," a popular series that has gained a following among Christian audiences as it is adapted from a novel by Janette Oke, a pioneer of Christian romance novels.

Her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, had said that their daughter suffered an undisclosed "medical emergency" on May 11. While undergoing treatment at a Vancouver, British Columbia, hospital, Laverock fell from a five-story balcony.

"We are deeply saddened to report that, on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories," they wrote in an earlier update to the GoFundme page.

"She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support. We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time."

The fundraiser confirms that Laverock's mother traveled to Winnipeg on May 11, the day of the accident, and arrived "in time to save her [daughter's] life."

Details have not been revealed about how she fell off the five-story balcony. Laverock was hospitalized two weeks before the fall, but no reports have confirmed why she needed medical attention.

Laverock's co-stars have expressed emotional sentiments following the incident and are encouraging social media followers to donate to the GoFundMe page. The page has raised over $33,000 as of Thursday night.

"I love this family," wrote Johannah Newmarch on X. "My heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this."

The Hallmark Channel, which carries "When Calls the Heart," also released a statement on Tuesday expressing their feelings about the serious medical emergency.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie Laverock," stated Hallmark. "As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time and have made a donation to her GoFundMe page."