Whistleblower doctor Eithan Haim, wife recount dark days of DOJ battle

The recently exonerated surgeon who potentially faced a decade in jail for exposing secret transgender procedures being performed on minors at Texas Children's Hospital recently spoke to journalist Catherine Herridge about his ordeal with the federal government under former President Joe Biden.

Speaking to Herridge in an exclusive half-hour interview posted to X on Monday, Dr. Eithan Haim and his wife, Andrea, recounted some of their darkest moments since agents with Biden's Department of Health and Human Services showed up at his door in June 2023 to inform him that he was the target of a federal investigation.

February 24, 2025

With the help of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and others, the U.S. Department of Justice moved to dismiss the case against Haim on Jan. 24, nearly two years later.

Haim told The Christian Post last month that Hawley had extended an invitation for him to attend as his guest of honor at President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on March 4.

Herridge went through the specifics of what Haim faced, which included a decade in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for leaking documents to journalist Christopher F. Rufo in 2023.

The documents showed that the Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital, where Haim served his residency, was continuing to perform so-called "gender-affirming services" on minors despite telling the public it had paused such procedures.

The internal documents Haim leaked had redacted personally identifiable patient information, but Herridge noted that the DOJ identified the minor patients by their initials, which Haim asserted was a genuine violation of patient privacy.

"There's a strong argument to be made that it was the DOJ who was violating the patient's privacy, because I never released patient information. It was the Department of Justice that released the patient's initials," he said.

Herridge and the Haims also observed that the portion of the U.S. Code that the DOJ accused Haim of violating does not exist.

"It's a typo," Andrea said. "This isn't a typo of 'their' versus 'they're' or something like that. This is the operative language of their indictment, the name of the statute that they're charging with."

Herridge added that she thinks "a lot of people are going to be confused that you've got a Justice Department indictment, federal criminal charges, and it cites a law that does not exist."

Haim noted how the government repeatedly ruined some of the most important days of his life by their prosecution, such as waiting until the day of his residency graduation to deliver their target letter, or demanding he be in court the day after his daughter was born.

He choked up remembering his daughter's birth and how narrowly he avoided being taken from her.

"But then especially, to have my baby born, to go travel [the] next day and just see these people lie, right? And just see the judge accept it. What kind of country is this, right? What kind of country are we delivering to our kids?"

Haim also said he was especially frustrated when the judge threatened to slap him with a gag order after he posted about his case on X.

"That was, by far, the most painful part of this case, because what I was simply talking about was public motions. So every point I made on X and in these interviews was already made by my attorneys."

Haim, who is 34, said his ordeal "from the very beginning to the very end" rendered America unrecognizable to him, while causing him to fear that the country of his youth is gone.

"I feel like it's not the country that I grew up in," he said. "And, you know, maybe there were problems back then, but I feel like things were different. Having our first daughter in the middle of all this just made it that much more important, because this is the country we have now. It's unrecognizable, it's awful, but we can maybe do something about that."

Andrea, who serves as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, echoed her husband.

"I took that oath as an assistant U.S. attorney to uphold the Constitution, to respect the rights of defendants, to respect the First Amendment," she said. "These things that we hold as sacred as Americans were being weaponized against us."