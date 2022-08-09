The Inside Story: Why overturning Roe is sparking panic over gay marriage

What is the Respect For Marriage Act — and why has the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade sparked panic over gay marriage?

Christian Post reporter Ryan Foley explores the tie between these issues, why Congress is trying to codify gay marriage and what the odds are for the Respect For Marriage Act to become law.

Here's everything you need to know. Listen to the explanation (and subscribe to the show):

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

