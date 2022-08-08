Indiana becomes first state to pass almost-total abortion ban since Roe's reversal

Indiana has passed a law that bans most abortions, becoming the first state since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade to do so.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 1 into law last week following a special session of the state legislature, with the new legislation scheduled to take effect next month.

The new law clarifies that it does not apply to in vitro fertilization, and allows for abortions in cases of rape, incest, lethal fetal deformity and serious health emergency for the mother.

In a statement released last Friday, Holcomb explained that after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, he was “willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life.”

“SEA 1 accomplishes this goal following its passage in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly with a solid majority of support,” he stated.

“These actions followed long days of hearings filled with sobering and personal testimony from citizens and elected representatives on this emotional and complex topic. Ultimately, those voices shaped and informed the final contents of the legislation and its carefully negotiated exceptions to address some of the unthinkable circumstances a woman or unborn child might face.”

Holcomb also commended Senator Sue Glick and Representative Wendy McNamara for their “brave authorship of SEA 1,” adding that they have “demonstrated a steady hand and uncanny poise while carrying this once-in-a-generation legislation.”

The Biden administration, which has been pursuing various efforts aimed at undermining local and state-level abortion bans, denounced the passage of the Indiana law.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement Saturday calling the newly passed Indiana ban “radical” and “a devastating step.”

“Yesterday’s vote, which institutes a near-total abortion ban in Indiana, should be a signal to Americans across the country to make their voices heard. Congress should also act immediately to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe – the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose nationally,” stated Jean-Pierre.

“Until then, President Biden is committed to taking action to protect women’s reproductive rights and freedom, and access to care they are afforded under Federal law.”

On June 24, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v. Jackson that abortion was not a constitutional right, overturning the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade.

As a result of the decision, several states have moved to ban abortions in most circumstances, while other states have debated whether their state constitutions still protect abortion.

Last Tuesday, before Indiana passed its abortion ban, a majority of voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state amendment that would have clarified that abortion was not a constitutional right.

Known as the “Value Them Both” Amendment, the measure would have allowed the state to ban elective abortions, but failed when 58.8% voted no while only 41.2% voted yes.